

Alicia Machado is the winner of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ And Gisella Aboumrad reacts.

On the night of this November 15 the lights of The House of the Famous they went out after almost 90 days in which only 5 inhabitants out of 16 managed to reach the grand final being Alicia Machado who with more than 40 million votes became the winner of the $ 200,000 prize.

This caused great surprise, since Alicia’s attitude inside the house was not exactly to the liking of many of her colleagues who on several occasions nominated her to be eliminated from the reality show.

In addition, she was the participant who starred in different fights, the most controversial she had with Kimberly Flores, Celia Lora, Gaby Spanic, Pablo Montero or in recent days with Gisella Aboumrad of which everyone wondered why he was not present at the gala.

It was Gigi herself who responded through her social networks and revealed that the important reason that she did not let her attend is that his Covid-19 test came back positive.

“I tell you, my Covid test came back positive. Not to mention, we are waiting for the result of the second test to find out if it was a false positive. I don’t have any symptoms, I feel normal, “he posted on Instagram stories.

And it is that the fans of the reality show of Telemundo assured that Aboumrad would have been absent so as not to witness the possible triumph of Alicia given their recent confrontation, so to clear doubts and rumors as well He sent an unexpected message to the former Miss Universe.

“I would have loved to be there and celebrate the winner. Congratulations Alicia, well deserved ”, he concluded.

The positions of the rest of the finalists of La Casa de los Famosos were as follows:

Pablo Montero it obtained the fifth place with almost 1 million votes; the fans of Cristina Eustace they gave her 3,881,344 votes and she was the fourth finalist; 8,419,382 votes went to Kelvin Renteria which did not stray far to the result of Manelyk González: 8,774,081 votes that put her in second place.

But the show is not over yet. Today at 7 p.m. on Telemundo, the famous will meet for the last time and great surprises are expected.

