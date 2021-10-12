. Giselle Blondet talks about NBL

Giselle Blondet is one of the most beloved personalities on Hispanic television in the United States, and after Alejandra Espinoza’s absence from the host of Nuestra Belleza Latina, due to health problems, on Sunday the Puerto Rican returned to her initial role in the famous show and left with applause.

And at 57 years of age, the Puerto Rican communicator, who is the mother of three adult children and the grandmother of two precious grandchildren, spoke of her other baby that she currently has, and whom she said she loves with all her soul.

The judge of Nuestra Belleza Latina also referred to the challenge she had to face on Sunday replacing one of her spoiled queens on the Univision reality show and there she brought out her baby.

The animator referred to the television program itself, of which she was a vital part since it premiered in 2007 and which she saw directly grow, being part of it for several seasons. Although the Puerto Rican was relieved of her position as presenter after 2013, she returned in 2018 in season number 11, as a jury, and in this edition doing both roles, due to circumstances, so she does not hesitate to affirm that Nuestra Belleza Latina is like her little boy.

“He’s like my baby …”, commented Giselle, in an interview with the newspaper La Opinion de Los Angeles, where she shared the enormous love she feels for the television program, which she held from birth, and with which she was when she gave her first steps, and which he now has again in his adolescence.

“Returning to the conduction of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ is very exciting for me, everyone knows that I love being with the girls, supporting them, hugging them in those difficult moments and the show fascinates me, the Puerto Rican warned, highlighting what he feels in his heart for the show.

And about the experience of having returned to the driving arena, the Puerto Rican confessed to having been very happy.

“Returning tonight to the conduction of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ has a very great meaning for me, it is a mixture of emotions,” said the beloved communicator. “On the one hand, the most important thing is that I am happy to support Alejandra, my first queen, I have always supported her, since day one, I have always told her that she can count on me and this is an opportunity that life is giving me. for that, show her that I am here. I am sure that she will be fine, that we will have her back soon ”.

Alejandra Espinoza also took advantage of her networks to thank Giselle for the support she has given her in the midst of her health problems, and for having taken her role.

“Today will be a great show @nuestrabellezalatina THANKS @giselleblondet for helping me today with the show ♥ ️☺️ and also Thanks to those of you who do not see but you make this great show possible and being aware of my health are the MAXIMUM MAXIMUM MAXIMUM ✨✨✨”, he said the first winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina on her Instagram.

