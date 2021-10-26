10/26/2021 at 5:51 PM CEST

Joel xaubet

Leo Messi is experiencing a difficult start to the season in the PSG, after his traumatic departure from Barça, The Argentine is having a hard time getting back to his game and despite having figures like Mbappe and Neymar, is having trouble being the same as always. In an interview with Le Parisien, the former Barça and PSG player Ludovic giuly He has spoken about the situation of the Argentine.

Giuly prefers Messi behind the forwards

Former French player believes that Messi would be better starting from a more centered position and away from the band: “Seeing him from the right side is rare. I prefer to see him behind the forwards, in the heart of the play, as he did at Barcelona. Neymar to unbalance now Mbappe to go to space. ”

Messi is starting from the right winger position at PSG, something he stopped doing many years ago in Barcelona and Argentina where he has been going to play in a much more focused position.

Giuly also asks for patience with Messi, despite a slow start, the French says he is the best in the world and its best version will arrive: “He is the best in the world. Many things are asked of him but he does not pressure himself, he knows that he will arrive. Against City we already saw that he is there and he has not lost anything. It is a matter of fine-tuning his aim, now he is in a moment of bad luck. ”

Despite the bad start in terms of play, the results are not bad for the Parisian team, They are leaders of the French league with 7 points of advantage over Lens and in the Champions League they lead their group ahead of Manchester City.