Are you still using a hard drive for the operating system or applications? Change it for this SSD, and you will multiply the performance.

If you have Windows or the applications installed on a hard drive, or you have a 64 or 120 GB SSD that is already small, this Kingston SSD 45% off it will make everything work much faster.

You can get for a limited time Kingston’s 240GB SSD at a 45% discount. It only costs 24.79 euros, sold and shipped for free by Amazon in one day. These devices are in high demand and sell out quickly, so don’t be too careless.

It is an SSD from one of the reference brands, Kingston, with a size of 2.5 inches. Its small size allows it to be used on both a laptop and a desktop computer.

The Kingston SSD A400 is one of the best options to speed up a PC thanks to its read-write speed and, above all, its very reasonable price.

Its installation is extremely simple. You just have to connect a SATA data cable and a power cable, which already come inside the PC.

On a technical level, it is Kingston’s A400 SSD model, with 500MB / s read speed, and 450MB / s write speed. That’s it 10 times faster than a hard drive.

If you install Windows here, your laptop will run much faster because the operating system will load functions and tools 10 times faster. And the same applies to programs and games.

Also an SSD has no moving parts, so it is makes no noise, heats up much less, and is more resistant to movement and shaking. Ideal for a laptop.

Even if you have a smaller capacity SSD, for this price it is worth updating it to get more space for games and applications. Or just add a new unit with more space.

