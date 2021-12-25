In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Smart speakers can be of great help as hands-free, that’s why this Amazon Echo Dot for less than 20 euros is a bargain for Alexa to help you in your day to day.

Speakers with integrated virtual assistants such as the Google Home or the Amazon Echo Dots have become products of great help for millions of people around the world.

Although they still have a lot to evolve, they are quite useful for playing music, answering questions, putting news or controlling connected products in the home.

If you want to have a compact and very discreet one, you cannot miss this offer for a 3rd Gen Amazon Echo Dot for only 19.99 euros.

This smart speaker with Alexa is Amazon’s entry-level range, the most affordable of all. It has omnidirectional sound and microphone.

Is about a discount of 30 euros With respect to its official price and it is the most compact Echo Dot, in the form of a pill that can be practically hidden anywhere.

Your advantage over the new 4th generation Echo Dots is its size And that is how you can place it in places like your kitchen, a room or there are even people who put them in the bathrooms.

But Alexa is the star of the show. This virtual assistant is one of the best of the moment. With Alexa in addition to being able to tell you to put a song, album, genre or any playlist you have on your streaming service, you can do much more.

Amazon has been selling its Echo devices in Spain for a long time and we tell you everything you should assess before taking the plunge and buying a smart speaker.

Calls between Echo users, even if you have multiple speakers in your house you can tell it to announce something. You can also put radios, daily news, find out information about the weather, the roads or answer questions by searching the internet.

You have many tricks that you can do with Alexa in this list and a list of 50 commands for Alexa that will be of great help.

