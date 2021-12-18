Block, a payment company with bitcoin (BTC), formerly called Square, began offering its users the possibility of giving away the leading cryptocurrency and company shares to family and friends this Christmas.

The announcement was made by the Cash App, belonging to Block, on your Twitter social network account. There, the company reported that it is possible send from as little as $ 1 in bitcoin or in shares of companies such as Tesla, Apple, Amazon and Meta (formerly Facebook). All this can be done in a way “as simple as sending cash,” as noted.

The particularity, as explained in the letter, is that the user who wishes to make the gift does not necessarily have to have shares or bitcoin to give them away. The option is only available to users in the United States.

The person making the gift will actually be sending the fiat dollar value of the shares or bitcoin from their bank balance or from a linked debit card to another person. Those who receive the gift are given an address to which the funds will arrive according to the value that BTC has in the market.

The Christmas gifts option allows you to give away bitcoin and shares of Tesla, Amazon, among others.

If you do not want to keep the shares or the cryptocurrency, the recipient can keep it in US dollars.

It is worth highlighting the results of a recent study carried out by the financial services company with crypto assets, BlockFi, which revealed the growing interest of US citizens to use bitcoin to give gifts this Christmas.

The survey revealed that one in 10 Americans will give away cryptocurrencies this Christmas season. “Bitcoin reigns supreme (75%) as the crypto of choice for gifting and receiving, with Dogecoin and Ethereum coming second and third, respectively,” wrote BlockFi.

From Square to Block, a commitment to bitcoin

The announcement about the gifts in bitcoin, reaffirms what was expressed by the company at the beginning of December, when they decided rename from Square to Block.

The reason was to seal his interest in cryptocurrencies and blockchain, a fact reported by CriptoNoticias.

The company founded in 2009, by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, throughout its history has integrated three more businesses, in addition to Block. These are Cash App, TIDAL and TBD.

In the case of TIDAL, it offers a streaming music service subscription-based combining high definition audio and music videos. It has become the competition of the Spotify platform.

While TDB, as reported by CriptoNotcias, provides decentralized financial services (DeFi) without custody and without permits, which will operate with bitcoin and works on LDK (Lightning Development Kit).