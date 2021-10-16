In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

SSDs have become quite popular in recent years, and it is that they offer a much higher speed than hard drives at increasingly lower prices. If you don’t have one, maybe it’s time to take the leap.

Virtually all computers today use an SSD, a storage format that improves the performance of any operating system, and a lot. The speed of writing and reading multiplies several times that of conventional HDDs, that’s why almost all new PCs use them by default.

That said, they are somewhat more expensive than hard drives, although not as much as they were a few years ago. For example, there is a Crucial M.2 SSD model that barely costs 57 euros and that will put your computer at more than 500 MB per second.

In the 1TB version it costs 97 euros, a competitive price if you don’t want to change your computer for a faster one, with the advantage of being able to extract it in the future if you decide to buy a new one.

A read speed of 2,500 MB / s. Enjoy the quality of the Crucial brand and store everything you need in this SSD hard drive at a price made for everyone.

Of course, there is a drawback: once you install it on your computer, you will have to install Windows again from scratch, since obviously the OS would be installed on the storage unit you used before, with all its files and archives.

Perhaps it is a good time to take the step and directly install Windows 11, which is already available with many new features and improvements.

Once you have done it, you will notice the improvement in everything, especially in the ignition time, which will be just a few seconds, depending on the other specifications of your computer, of course.

This guide that we have prepared with features, comparisons and best options by price range will help you choose the best SSD (both internal and external) for your device.

There are some SSDs that are somewhat cheaper, although they tend to have slightly less speed or be SATA III format.

Of course and as usually happens with Amazon products, shipping is free to anywhere in Spain whether you are a Prime user or not, although if you are, your order will arrive somewhat faster, in a period that usually move around 24 and 48 hours.

