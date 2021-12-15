In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Not only is the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor fast, it also performs great on PCs without a graphics card for occasional shows and games.

If you have a desktop computer with an AMD processor and you want to give a boost in power and performance, it is time to upgrade to a newer one. like this AMD Ryzen 5 5600G that you can find on sale.

This processor has a first-rate quality-price ratio and right now it is discounted in PcComponentes for 259.90 euros. It is an 8% discount compared to its previous price and a good time to buy it.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 4.40Ghz on PC Components

We also find it on sale for 279 euros on Amazon, although there is very little stock and although what is available will arrive before Christmas, we do not think it will last much longer.

The Ryzen 5 5600G processor is manufactured in 7nm Zen3 architecture. It has 6 cores and 12 threads of processing, in addition to a clock speed of 3.9 GHz although is capable of reaching 4.4 GHz in Turbo mode.

Use the socket AM4Therefore, if you have a processor from previous generations, you don’t have to change the motherboard, especially if your motherboard has PCI Express 3.0 and not 4.0, since this processor is not compatible.

Choosing between an Intel Core or an AMD Ryzen processor is difficult, but this AMD Ryzen 5 has a lower power consumption than similar Core i5s, although it is relatively slower than Intel of the same generation.

It offers incredible performance even on computers without a graphics card, perfect for use with graphics or even some occasional games.

Remember that you can buy it at a better price at PcComponentes for 259.90 euros with free shipping. In addition, the shipping is fast so it will arrive before Christmas.

It is a good time to buy processors of this type and is that for the prices of the same store, you are right now before its lowest historical price.

