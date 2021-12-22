In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

iRobot is the leading brand in the robot vacuum cleaners sector, and now also has models that compete face to face in the low cost segment.

It is possible to buy cheap robot vacuum cleaners with guarantees, even from brands that to date were very focused on high-end versions, such as iRobot, the longest-lived in the sector.

The proof of this is his Roomba 692, a robot vacuum cleaner that now costs only 229 euros, a considerable discount on its original price and that puts it to compete directly against its main rivals, especially with the Cecotec Congas.

This robot vacuum cleaner with app control and virtual assistants has smart navigation and a price that makes it the cheapest Roomba on the market.

It has several characteristics that make it a safe purchase whether it is your first robot vacuum cleaner or if you are simply looking for a more complete model. Mainly what makes this model better and different is its navigation system, probably the most complete of all.

It has Dirt Detect, a system that detects those areas where there is a higher concentration of dirt to try a lot harder to end it.

On the contrary, what it does not have is a scrubbing function (something increasingly common) although it more than compensates with a high suction power and a good battery life.

You can link it to your virtual assistant Alexa if you already have a smart speaker at home. When you do, you can activate your robot with voice commands, although you can also do it by pressing its physical button or directly from the mobile application.

