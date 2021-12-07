The biggest semiconductor crisis in history has pushed the green company to relaunch an already obsolete graphics card from a past generation in order to try to meet the demand for GPUs. The problem is the price.

The miners have taken over all the graphics cards on the market, and the market is not able to replace units so that gamers can mount new computers with which to play the new releases.

The only thing that this vicious circle has brought is scarcity and totally exorbitant prices. To the point that we’ve never seen such expensive graphics cards.

What should cost 419 euros to launch, as a RTX 3060 Ti, its average price in stores when they get stock does not fall below € 800. In this way, the modest player who wanted to buy a mid-range card because he had no more budget is left without being able to check it.

Hence, the GPU that most gamers use to play games is Nvidia’s GTX 1060, which was released in 2016.

With this situation, in Nvidia they have seen well to look back, specifically to the previous generation, and rescue what was a best seller of the moment: the RTX 2060. The cheapest raytracing card ever released.

Thus, and adding 12 GB of RAM, Nvidia has seen fit to relaunch it in the middle of the crisis to try to alleviate the lack of stock of the RTX 30.

The problem is the price. Although it was speculated that this model should not cost more than 299 euros, since that was its price in 2019, The first stores that have uploaded it to their website have done so with a price of 500 euros.

According to a tweeter, the MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Ventus has been listed by PC21, a French-based retailer, for a price tag of € 528. That is to say, almost as expensive as an RTX 3070 if the recommended price is respected.

We spent a few days playing with the RTX 3080, the most powerful graphics card on the market at the moment, to bring you our analysis on this beast capable of moving TOP games at the highest quality with 4K, 60 fps and ultra ray tracing.

As for the specs, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB will carry the TU106 GPU manufactured in 12nm with 2176 CUDA cores, 136 Tensor cores and 64 RT cores. The GPU comes with a clock rate of 1470 MHz base and 1650 MHz maximum.

Being based on the Turing architecture, the new / old card will not perform like its older sisters in terms of DLSS and raytracing. And that’s inconceivable for a graphics card released in 2021.