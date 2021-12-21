In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

These are some of the e-book readers that are a sure hit if you are thinking of giving one away.

Everyone knows people who like to read a lot. Although some remain true to paper, It is not the same to carry a 1,000-page tome in your backpack than to carry an ebook reader, much lighter and more versatile.

If you are thinking of giving away one of these readers, there are several that compete in the sector, with the Kindle as a clear reference, although there are alternatives that are equally inexpensive.

The best ebook readers to buy right now all have a backlit screen and in some cases even water resistance. These are some of the most prominent that also have express shipping.

Kindle with integrated front light

This e-book reader is the most affordable on Amazon. It weighs little and also now includes a highly demanded feature such as the backlit screen.

This model is one of the cheapest of the moment. It costs 74.99 euros and has a touch screen, about a month of battery life and full access to the Amazon ebook catalog.

Kobo nia

This ebook reader has a backlit touch screen, as well as a capacity for more than 6,000 books and a battery that can last for weeks on a single charge.

The main alternative to the Kindle is very close in price, since it is now on sale for 79.99 euros. In your case, you can read books in epub format without compatibility problems.

Kindle Paperwhite

This Amazon e-book reader has 8GB of storage and a backlit display. It is also waterproof.

Although there is already a new model for sale, the 124-euro Paperwhite is a great option to read, especially if you take it to the beach or the pool, because it is waterproof.

Kobo Libra H2O

This e-book reader features an ergonomic design with a handle on one side. It is also resistant to water.

With a price of 200 euros, it surpasses its main rival, the Kindle Oasis. It is water resistant and has a handle that greatly improves grip.

Pocketbook Inkpad Color

There are not many ebook readers with a color screen, but this one from PocketBook has it, so it is ideal for reading comics. Of course, its price is somewhat higher than usual, exceeding 300 euros.

