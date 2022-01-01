01/01/2022 at 4:53 PM CET

Carlos Sainz (Audi) finished second in the 19-kilometer prologue that begins the 44th edition of the Dakar, 12 seconds behind the first classified, the Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota). Madrid, winner of the Dakar three times (2010, 2018 and 2020) And with three different cars (Volkswagen, Peugeot and Mini), he dares this time with a totally new prototype, the Audi 4×4 RS e-tron, powered by electric power, and ensures that he is proud to participate in what must be the sustainable future of the rally. “I am happy to have started another milestone in history & rdquor; with this car “, Sainz assured on arrival at the Ha’il bivouac, after a long link of almost 600 kilometers.

“Everything went well. No problem in the prologue. It has been a relief. Tomorrow or the day after, whatever may happen, but at least we have done a section. I am happy for everyone involved in this project because at least we can say that, even if it is a small prologue, we have done a special and the car has not had any fault & rdquor ;, he has valued Charles.

Of course, he has been cautious about his long-term possibilities in the race, starting from scratch with Audi: “You have to wait for the rally to start to be able to measure everything. We have to move on, step by step and now more than ever go day by day & rdquor ;, Sainz said.

Your partner Stéphane Peterhansel, Last winner in Saudi Arabia and holder of the record for victories in the rally (14), he started precisely in 14th position and took his debut very calmly at the wheel of the Audi: “We were excited when we saw the result. We have been working for months and months. We have advanced in the special very slowly and in silence. We have traveled 20 kilometers and entered the race. We advance very cautiously and closely follow the parameters& rdquor ;, analyzed the Frenchman, who had a very good feeling: “It is a very pleasant car to drive. The driving pleasure is very important. Everything found in the tests is confirmed and it has overcome the dunes well, which it turns out positive. We wanted to avoid getting in the top ten so that we didn’t have to choose position, so I really moved very slowly so as not to make mistakes& rdquor ;.

