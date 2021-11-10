For several years now, a rumor had been floating around that Ridley Scott had plans to direct a second installment of Gladiator – 76%, and not long ago, these rumors went from being just speculation to being true. In September, the director announced that the script for the sequel was finally ready and assured that after finishing his pending projects, he will begin filming the film. Although many think that a second part is not necessary at all, it would not be good to dismiss the project before learning what it is about.

Ridley scott is an internationally recognized director thanks to his magnificent contributions to the world of cinema. Unforgettable Movies like Alien – The Eighth Passenger – 97%, Blade Runner – 90%, The Duelists – 91%, Thelma & Louise: An Unexpected End – 83%, and Mission Rescue – 92% are just a few on the list under Scott’s leadership. The Last Duel – 86%, which was released in mid-October, has received rave reviews and now many place it among one of the filmmaker’s best works. In addition, House of Gucci, his most recent work, is about to hit theaters this November 25.

Contrary to what many people think, the director is convinced that it would not be very smart to miss the opportunity to direct a sequel to the film and, in an interview for the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, he expresses it in the following words:

How could I not? It would be critically stupid of me not to, right?

As we have seen, the director has been working on several films in recent years, and despite being 83 years old, it seems that his age is not an impediment, as he continues to carry out project after project. He is currently directing a film about Napoleon, which will star Joaquin Phoenix, and is expected to be released in 2023. Scott assured that at the end of the filming of this film, the next thing will be to start with Gladiator 2.

If we are lucky, the filming of the sequel to Gladiator filming could begin in 2023 and, although more details of the project are unknown, there is the illusion that somehow Russell crowe join the cast again for this second installment. More than 20 years after its premiere, Gladiator continues to be a global phenomenon, and it is expected that by Gladiator 2, Scott do a job that exceeds the prestige of the first.

Gladiator tells us the life of Máximo Décimo Meridio, a loyal Hispanic general in the Roman Empire’s army who is betrayed by Commodus, the ambitious son of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, who has assassinated his father to gain the throne. Forced to become a slave, Máximo triumphs as a gladiator, and with only one goal in mind he continues on his difficult path, avenging the death of his family. This historical genre epic caused a sensation at its premiere, grossing US $ 460 million, and won 5 Academy Awards, including Best Actor and Best Cinematography.

In addition to having had Russell crowe in the cast of Gladiator, other great actors participated in the film, such as Joaquin phoenix and Connie Nielsen. This movie helped Crowe to capture the international spotlight, as his brilliant performance impacted the critics of the moment, and to this day Máximo Décimo Meridio continues to be a very popular character.

