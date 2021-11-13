11/13/2021 at 12:45 CET

Valentina raffio

Glasgow already plays in injury time. The final decision of the Climate Summit (COP26) should arrive this Saturday, November 13.

After the umpteenth night of negotiations that last until dawn, the presidency of the Summit has published a new draft of the agreements. The text maintains an express request for aspeed up the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energies and demands, once again, that countries present more ambitious plans next year to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in the short and long term.

The message about the end of fossil fuels, which already appeared in previous drafts, has gone through a metamorphosis overnight. The latest text published this morning, in fact, speaks of the end of fossil fuels within a much more genetic appeal on the need to accelerate the ecological transition towards low-emission energy sources through, for example, the deployment of a series of political and technological tools. Of course, the end of coal and oil, gas and coal subsidies are explicitly cited (something that, according to the most skeptical, was not going to survive the night). An unpublished mention is also added to the need to support a just transition.

The debate about this mention It is one of the points that is currently stalling the negotiations. On the one hand, countries most dependent on fossil fuelsLike Saudi Arabia with coal, they are reluctant to sign a document stating with names and surnames the types of compounds that need to be eliminated. On the other hand, while the climate crisis advances throughout the world, other states are pressing for this mention to be reinforced and that, in turn, the firm commitment of “leave fossil fuels in the ground“.