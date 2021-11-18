Gloria and Emilio Estefan are not only a role model in the music industry. Their more than four decades as husband and wife place them as one of the most enduring marriages in the show which, for many, is a great example. But like any couple, they have gone through a roller coaster of emotions and situations that put their relationship to the test on more than one occasion, even before reaching the altar. This is revealed in the new episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

Gloria sat down again at the large red table with her daughter Emily, and her niece Lili Estefan, this time with her husband as a guest and to discuss issues of couple relationships, as well as the different secrets that many of them use so that everything works fine. It was there when Emilio told how bad he had during the years of courtship, when the singer’s mother, Gloria FajardoHe did not accept the relationship and wanted him as far away from his daughter as possible.

“The hardest thing was your grandmother,” she told her daughter. “I missed my family. I was without my mom, without Lily, without someone else. I cared about having a family. And she was very hard on me ”, confessed the music producer.





“She was worried because he was a musician. I thought we were doing drugs. I wondered: ‘What are you going to live on?’ ”, He recalled about those years in which he fought for the love of the woman he loved so much, and that, had he heeded his ex-mother-in-law’s dealings, the powerful marriage that today forms with Gloria.

Emilio did not have a good time. “He used to slam the door in my face,” he said calmly and without rancor in those days. Gloria was not happy with the situation and added: “For me that was very strong and, by the way, it was the first time we finished.”

© @ emilioestefanjr Before and now: Gloria and Emilio Estefan were married on September 2, 1978

The revelation of their separation was great for their daughter. “You and my dad were done? Did you know that? ”Emily asked in amazement and then turned to Lily, who also did not know about that episode of the couple.

Although Gloria assured that this was the case, in Emilio’s heart it was never a true separation. “We said that relationship was not going to work.”

The fight for a true love

Neither Emilio nor Gloria gave up and followed the path that their hearts dictated. They even hoped that with their commitment things would calm down and the singer’s mother would feel more comfortable. “We dated for two years, she gave me an engagement ring that she thought that automatically my mom would calm down and say, ‘Oh! She is going to marry him. He has business. ‘ But no! It was worse! ”Gloria recalled.