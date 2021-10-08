The survey has been released to the general managers of the 30 NBA teams in which they make their predictions for the coming season, an annual survey that places Brooklyn Nets as a champion team, to Kevin Durant as MVP already Jalen green Rookie of the Year.

For the bosses of the offices there is no doubt which team will be champion: Brooklyn Nets gets 72% of the votes. Far behind are the Lakers with 17% and the Bucks, current champion, with 10%. By overwhelming majority they give the Nets as champion of the East and the Lakers as first in the West.

The poll ranks Nets as the funniest team, Jazz as the most reliable local and Hawks as the one with the most promising young core.

As for the MVP award, the result is very tight: Kevin Durant (Nets) gets 37% of the votes and Luka doncic (Mavs) stay at 33%. They also get votes Giannis Antetokounmpo (13%), Joel embiid, James harden (both 7%) and Stephen Curry (3%).

The Slovenian leader from Dallas is considered the player with whom they would start building a winning franchise. Doncic (43%) beats Anteto (40%) in a tough fight.

By position, things are like this: Stephen Curry (best point guard), James Harden (guard), Kevin Durant (forward), Giannis Antetokounmpo (power forward) and Nikola Jokic (pivot).

Curry is the player who causes the most adjustments to the contrary, the best pure shooter (90% of the votes) and the best in the game without the ball. Zion Williamson wins the vote for the most athletic beating Anteto, De’Aaron Fox is the fastest and Lebron James best passer -tied with Jokic- (gets votes Facundo Campazzo), the most versatile and the one with the best IQ.

Also, the most valued leader is Chris paul, the final shot would be given by the executives to Durant and the player who will improve the most this season will be Jaren jackson jr, obtaining votes in this section Karl-Anthony Towns.

On the defensive side … The player who will stand out the most this season will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (47% of the votes). The best perimeter defender is Jrue Holiday; the best interior, Rudy gobert; the most versatile, Antetokounmpo; and the best team behind, Milwaukee Bucks.

Rookies and international players

The 30 NBA executives rank Jalen Green (Rockets) as Rookie of the Year with 47% of the votes compared to 40% of Cade cunningham (Pistons), but when asked why rookie will be the best 5 years from now, they rank highest at Evan mobley (Cavaliers) in tough fight with Cunningham.

They consider the GM as draft theft to Jalen Suggs (Magic), being very close Alperen sengun (Rockets).

The vote for the best foreign player in the league places Anteto (60%) as the undisputed leader ahead of Doncic (27%) and Jokic (13%). And the one of the best player who plays outside the NBA leaves the former league as first Nikola Mirotic (53%).

Market movements

The team that has moved the best in the market, by far, is for the GM Miami Heat (47% of votes). Lakers are second with 17%.

The acquisition that will have the most impact is Kyle lowry (Heat, 77%), the most underrated stars Larry Nance Jr. (Blazers), the team that has improved the most is the Chicago Bulls and the most surprising move is the arrival of Russell westbrook to Lakers.

Coaches rating

Again is Erik spoelstra (Heat) considered the best coach. He gets 55% of the votes.

The most motivating is Monty williams (Suns), the one who makes the best adjustments, Tyronn lue (Clippers), the best attack represents it Quin Snyder (Jazz), the best defensive schemes come from the hand of Tom thibodeau (Knicks) and the change of coach that will have the most impact stars him Rick carlisle with his arrival at the Pacers.

The GMs consider as the best assistants -they are tied- to Kenny atkinson (Warriors) and Darvin ham (Bucks), and they once again place Chris Paul as the player who has the best conditions to be a coach tomorrow.