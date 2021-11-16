In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Little by little it is getting cheaper to have a Smart Home, especially on dates like the previous Black Friday, with several stores competing with their offers.

It has become more and more common to have a smart speaker at home, be it an Amazon Echo with Alexa or one of other brands, such as Google or Apple. Evidently, It is the gateway to the Smart Home, which can be completed with other types of devices.

WiFi bulbs are one of them, and also probably the cheapest. Right now, without going any further, you can buy a very cheap smart bulb on Amazon, and from TP-Link, one of the leading firms in the sector. Its price is only 8.99 euros.

This adjustable intensity WiFi bulb is compatible with all major virtual assistants. In addition, you can control it from the TP-Link app without the need for a bridge or additional accessory.

It is not the first time that we see this product reduced in price on Amazon, although now it coincides with the most important sale date of the year, such as Black Friday.

Although the big day is next November 26, Amazon has already advanced some bargains quite important, especially in home electronics, computers and mobile phones.

This warm white smart bulb is dimmable, something you can do from the TP-Link app and also with voice commands, as long as you link the bulb to the smart speaker.

Assembling your own Smart Home is easier than it seems, it can also be cheaper if you know what products to look for so that you can control products in your home such as light bulbs, appliances, lamps or televisions.

It has 8.7W of power and is LED type, so it lights up enough without consuming too much energy, a good way to save on the new electricity bill.

One of the few drawbacks is that it does not have free shipping for all Amazon users, something that only applies to orders of 29 euros or more, although if you sign up for Prime’s free trial month yes it will come to you for free.

If you haven’t already, you can do it here. There are 30 days free of charge, which also allows you to see the entire catalog of Prime Video series.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.