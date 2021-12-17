Meta warned that 50.00 users of the social network Facebook, in more than 100 countries they would have been victims of espionage, Therefore, it has already started a complaint against at least seven surveillance companies.

The parent company of Facebook, owned by Mark Zuckerberg, blamed seven companies for violating the security of users of the social network.

He said that was the work of the “cybermercenaries ”who work for both government agencies and companies of the alleged espionage, carried out by means of the method known as “Surveillance for rent”.

Although “cybermercenaries” work mainly to spy on “criminals and terrorists”, the Facebook investigation found that other people have also been spied on by these characters.

“Our own research, Independent researchers, our industry peers and governments have shown that the attacks are indiscriminate incidents that include journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, opposition families and human rights activists”Says Meta.

Surveillance for rent is the manipulation of people through social profiles to provide information “and compromise their devices and accounts.”

Facebook has already contacted affected users

Users who saw their security breached have already been contacted by Facebook, according to a statement issued by Meta.

“We alerted around 50,000 people we believe were targeted by these malicious activities around the world, using the system we launched in 2015. We recently updated it to give people more details about the nature of the targeting we detect, online. with the phases of the chain of surveillance ”, specifies the text.

The target of the spy companies, Meta indicates, are mainly journalists, human rights activists and politicians, as well as their families, among others.

Meta indicated that the accounts that were used to carry out the spying have already been deleted, after an arduous investigation.

Seven companies in the crosshairs

In the investigations, seven companies were detected with the system “rental surveillance ”, who violated various community standards and terms of service, “given the severity of their violations, we have excluded them from our services.”

“As a result of our months-long investigation, we took action against seven different contract surveillance entities. They provided services in the three phases of the surveillance chain to indiscriminately target people in more than 100 countries on behalf of their clients, ”said Meta.

These companies are established in China, Israel, India and North Macedonia.

“To help disrupt these activities, we have locked down related Internet infrastructure and issued cease and desist letters. Warning these companies that their selection of people has no place on our platform, “the statement said.

And not only that, but Meta indicated that it has shared the findings with security researchers, other platforms and policy makers, so that they can take the appropriate measures.

