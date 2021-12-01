12/01/2021 at 06:14 CET

If there is a duel that has a hypnotic appeal in the Bundesliga, it is the one that measures Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund. The last twelve League championships have been shared between them and everything indicates that this season will not be less with a duel this weekend that can mark a before and after in the domestic tournament. Bayern beats the yellows by one point and their closest pursuers are already six points or more away.

In this Bundesliga super-team head-to-head, the clash between two goal masters such as Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland is striking. Between the two they add up to 128 goals in just 112 games, far exceeding the average of one goal per game in both cases. The goalscoring duel is superlative because they share many things such as having played for Dortmund, being lovers of the first touch shot or being loved as children in a country where they are foreigners.

Part of that love they receive is, without a doubt, thanks to goals that have come in all shapes and colors and it is expected that this will continue this weekend in one of the great duels of European football. The favorite to win is a Bayern that trades at [1.75] despite playing outside his stadium. We believe that this quota is excessively inflated in an anticipated final for the yellow team, who are mathematically out of the Champions League. That is why the triumph to [3.50] Dortmund is something interesting.

The gunmen’s duel has Lewandowski quoting his goal at any time to [1.44], while Haaland introduces himself to [1.66]. Both situations are perfectly combinable in a COMBYPARTURE where both score at [2.81]. Let no one forget that the Bundesliga is the highest-scoring competition in Europe with more than 3 goals per game. We expect many many for this one and we are sure they will not disappoint us.