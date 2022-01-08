01/08/2022 at 20:40 CET

X. Serrano

Chelsea takes the FA Cup very seriously. The reigning European champions made his cup debut with a resounding thrashing against him. Chesterfield (5-1), of the English fifth division. Werner, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku Y Christensen they left the game seen for sentence before the break. Ziyech signed the penalty ‘hand’ already in the second act and Asante scored the goal of honor for the visitors in the final stretch.

CHE

CHS

Chelsea

Bettinelli; Christensen (Baker, 58 ‘), Sarr, Hall; Hudson-Odoi (Barkley, 66 ‘), Saúl Ñíguez, Kovacic (Loftus-Cheek, 46’), Pulisic (Vale, 58 ‘); Ziyech, Werner; and Lukaku (Havertz, 46 ‘).

Chesterfield

Loach; Kerr, Gunning (Grimes, 60 ‘), Croll; King (Miller, 46 ‘), Weston, Oyeleke (Maguire, 72’), Whittle; Kellerman (Asante, 66 ‘), Tshimanga and Khan (Mandeville, 46’).

Goals

1-0 M. 6 Werner. 2-0 M. 18 Hudson-Odoi. 3-0 M. 20 Lukaku. 4-0 M. 39 Christensen. 5-0 M. 55 Ziyech (pen.). 5-1 M. 80 Asante.

Referee

Jarred Gillet. TA: Saúl Ñíguez (8 ‘) / King (29’),

Incidents

Match played at Stamford Bridge in front of 39,795 spectators corresponding to the third round of the FA Cup.

The starting eleven of Thomas tuchel revealed that the German coach did not intend to leave any room for surprise. Beyond the first team debuts of the third goalkeeper Marcus bettinelli, signed this summer, and the 17-year-old youth squad Lewis hall, the London box jumped onto the lawn of Stamford Bridge with an eleven full of headlines.

Christensen, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Pulisic, Werner, Lukaku… An accumulation of talent that soon dashed the hopes of the humble Chesterfield, who started the game with the enthusiasm of someone who wants to make history. However, the meeting’s script followed less romantic paths.

The Chelsea it took six minutes to open the scoring. Kovacic He started with power in his own field and, after a fast gallop, opened to the right wing for the shot of Ziyech. Loach, the visiting goalkeeper, rejected the shot but Werner captured the rebound in the small area and opened the scoring unopposed.

No room for reaction Hudson-Odoi extended the London lead in the 18th minute. The English player drew a diagonal from the left wing and parallel to the area before unleashing a right hand adjusted to the long stick of Loach. Nothing could do the goalkeeper, sold by the non-existent marking of his defense.

Lukaku, who had forgiven a couple of frank shots inside the area, signed the sentence two minutes later in an action that demonstrated the debutante’s courage Hall. The youth squad fought a ball that seemed to be in the opponent’s possession, again lacking tension, and put a cross from the bottom line that the Belgian only had to push into the small area.

Follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

With the Chesterfield broken the Chelsea he dominated at will and without haste, finding the fourth goal easily before the break. Loach misfired a centered shot from Hall Y Christensen, attentive in the area, headed to the bottom of the meshes.

Tuchel took advantage of the passage through changing rooms to give rest to Lukaku Y Kovacic, but the newcomers Havertz Y Loftus-Cheek they breathed renewed energy into the London cadre. The Chelsea He pressed the accelerator again and soon rounded off the win with the fifth goal of the night, the work of Ziyech from eleven meters.

Despite the fact that the Tuchel enjoyed opportunities to further extend his lead, it was the Chesterfield who managed to score in the last minutes of the game to the delirium of the visiting fans. Asante, who only had to push a rebound in the area, will remember the target forever.