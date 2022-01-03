01/03/2022 at 23:25 CET

The PSG steps forward in the French Cup. Faced with the accumulation of illustrious absences, Kylian Mbappé served as a benchmark to score a hat-trick and command the placid Parisian victory over him Vannes (0-4), of the fourth gala category, in the round of the round of 32.

GO

PSG

Vannes

Petrel; Duclovel, Lavenant, Lescot, Berenice; Yobe (Ebrard, 82 ‘), Mama (Quintin, 82’), Daury; Ngoubou (Salibur, 68 ‘), Persico (N’Sonde, 82’) and Kouassi (Henry, 63 ‘).

PSG

Donnarumma; Dagba, Kehrer (Bitshiabu, 67 ‘), Kimpembe, Mendes; Herrera (Gharbi, 82 ‘), Simmons, Verratti, Michut; Simons, Mbappé and Wijnaldum (Dina, 62 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 28 Kimpembe. 0-2 M. 59 Mbappé. 0-3 M. 71 Mbappé. 0-4 M. 77 Mbappé.

Referee

Jérémy Stinat. TA: Yobe (36 ‘) / Kimpembe (46’) and Herrera (57 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Stade de la Rabine corresponding to the round of 32 of the French Cup 2022-2023.

Although the forward will take all the headlines, we must not forget the contribution of this Monday captain Presnel Kimpembe, as the brave defender paved the way to victory with the first goal of the night over half an hour of play.

The minimal advantage at halftime gave false hope to the modest home team, which after the restart was devoured by the voracious goalscoring appetite of Mbappe. young star of the PSG he opened his private account to pass from Kimpembe on the hour of the game and sentenced the match with two practically consecutive goals in minutes 71 ‘and 77’.

The 0-3 assistance was provided by the former Barcelona player Xavi Simons. The Barça squad completed his second game of the season with the first team, as happened in the previous cup match.

Mauricio Pochettino counted on Monday with multiple casualties, among which were Lionel messi, Angel Gave Mary, Sergio Bouquets or Neymar, among others. Even so, the capital’s team managed to qualify without haste for the round of 16 of the French Cup.

Previously, Nice, Brest, Toulouse, Nantes, Versailles, Bastia, Montpellier, Bergerac, Nancy, Saint Etienne, Monaco, Reims, Marseille and Amiens had already obtained the ticket. The last classified will come out of Tuesday’s clash between Lens and Lille.