‘God-Like’ Artificial Intelligence Could Destroy Humanity Or Make It Obsolete, Expert Warns

With the development of GPT-4 and other similar systems we are getting closer to creating an AGI, an Artificial General Intelligence, whose potential would be similar to that of a god and that could represent a danger to the entire human race.

Over the past few months we have seen Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms grow by leaps and bounds, increasing their power in a ridiculously short fraction of time.

The first debates about this situation should have revolved around how companies are feeding these models, why they are not transparent about their development processes, their execution ethics, or we should have even questioned ourselves about the absence of serious regulation in such a sector. delicate.

However, the discussions focused more on what could be the future of work in some branches of work where human intervention seems increasingly relegated, after being overcome in the blink of an eye.

We are not talking about factory jobs within assembly industries. But now, for example, Artificial Intelligence is perfectly capable of generating illustrations and pieces of digital art in seconds that would take hours or days for a human, or putting together perfectly functional programming code or writing research pieces.

The progress has been enormous, probably excessive, and an expert on the subject has issued a fatalistic warning about what awaits us if we do not control what is happening.

Ian Hogarth Warns: A God-Like Artificial Intelligence Could Endanger Humanity

Ian Hogarth is a character in the Information Technology industry, who began as an entrepreneur of technology projects and is now an investor in companies dedicated to the development of Artificial Intelligence systems.

This guy just published an essay in the Financial Timeswhere he warns about the dangers of finally creating an Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), capable of understanding or learning anything like humans with also a minimum degree of autonomy:

Artificial intelligence scares specialists PHOTOGRAPH TAKEN FROM GETTY (Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images)

“A three-letter acronym like AGI doesn’t capture the enormity of what it would represent, so I’ll just refer to the possibility for what it is: an AI like God.

A God-like AI could be a force beyond our control or comprehension, and it could usher in the obsolescence or destruction of the human race.”

According to the specialist, until now, humans have remained a necessary part of the learning process that characterizes progress in the Artificial Intelligence industry.

But at some point, he claims, someone will figure out how to take human intervention out of the equation circle, creating a God-like AI with “infinite” development potential.

By then it could be too late for humanity. That is why Hogarth urges the creation and development of regulation and control systems now that we are on time.