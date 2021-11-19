Last November 18, the awards that showcase the best of Latin music were finally celebrated: the Latin Grammy 2021 from the luxurious and beautiful city of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stars like Danna Paola, Camilo and Rauw Alejandro became the night’s favorites, as the Colombian-born singer won four statuettes, including Best Pop Song.

Another aspect that attracted the most attention among the stars were their great and spectacular looks, and without a doubt the queen of the night was the Mexican regional singer, Angela Aguilar.

Angela Aguilar’s heart attack dresses

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the 18-year-old star has given a lecture on how to attend such an important gala, as it has always been considered one of the most elegant.

And it is that the interpreter of songs like “Red Sky” is the perfect combination of sensuality, beauty and innocence, three factors that always accompany her with her spectacular outfits.

The singer became one of the most anticipated of the night. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

Proof of this were the dresses with which she arrived at the famous night that awards the best of Latin music, and not only her talent drew sighs, but also her incredible look.

Mermaid Blue metallic

Before the big night, the star was seen wearing a metallic blue mermaid dress, with slight pleats at the waist and hips, which accentuated her slim figure.

The beautiful model had a sweetheart neckline and an orange embroidery with feathers stood out on the side.

Like a real mermaid, it was how the singer looked. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

It should be noted that the luxurious and sexy garment was designed by Diego Medel Fashion, who has dressed it on more than one occasion and this model was in satin fabric in a bright blue exclusively for Ángela Aguilar.

It should be noted that this short favors the star too much because her height is not ideal for some dresses, which made her look like a true goddess of the sea.

Red Queen

The great moment arrived, and as expected, one of those who arrived as a diva was the youngest of the Aguilar dynasty and as always, she fell in love with everyone present with her great look.

The Mexican singer, Ángela Aguilar, opted for a dazzling red fitted dress that brought out her silhouette, a much more daring and sensual style than what Pepe Aguilar’s daughter usually wears.

The singer was one of the favorites to be the winner. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar

It was a carmine-colored piece with a mermaid cut with a strapless neckline and, as expected, it caught the attention of all the reflectors of the night.

Her makeup was the same as always, a perfect combination of sensuality and naturalness with a black outline and red lips that never fail.

Angela opted for white gold ruby ​​and diamond accessories in the hands of Pepe Dávalos.

Angela has already left the image of a girl behind. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

