The Spanish couple made up of Oihane Otaegi and Mikel Unanue will participate in the Curling Mixed Doubles Pre-Olympic, which will be held in Leeuwarden (Netherlands), from 5 to 8 this December, in search of a Historic qualification for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, something that has never been achieved before in this sport in Olympic appointments.

The Spanish couple will try to get one of the two remaining places available to travel to Beijing in a competition that will begin in the group stage, in A, together with Russia, Hungary, Germany, Denmark, Turkey and Australia.

The leaders of the two groups go directly to the final match, while the second and third parties will have to face each other to play that final match (2nd Group A vs 3rd Group B / 3rd Group A vs 2nd Group B), which will take place December 9.

The calendar of the Spanish couple is as follows:

5/12 Russia-Spain (12.30 pm)

12/6 Spain-Hungary (14.30)

12/7 Spain-Germany (9.00)

12/7 Denmark-Spain (16.00)

12/8 Turkey-Spain (10.00h)

12/8 Spain-Australia (7:00 p.m.).