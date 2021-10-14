Thomas Pieters during the first day of the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters. © Golffile | Eoin Clarke

Here we are back along the Ruta del Toro two and a half years after Bezuidenhout’s triumph in Valderrama (I missed the subsequent Catlin win). It is a pleasure to look again at this enclave of Campo de Gibraltar. Despite the fact that the curmudgeon inside me had been reporting Covid and other bagpipes with so much evidence, imagining that he could not access the field, everything was round and a very nice lady made it easier for me to see that I had an anachronist with Nokia in front of me. Thank you for that and for reminding me of a precious verb that I hardly use: “Where do you dwell?” I / her entertained me so much in disquisitions about dwelling that I did not tell her where I lived. If you connect it to your mobile, you would think I come from deep Burundi.

Anyway, get there, kiss the saint and get to work with the matches. Before I went through the press room, which when the wind blows, as now, it sounds like a rickety cabin or Palacio de Linares, but it can hold carts and wagons (I hope). With Rahm, Cabrera Bello and Fitzpatrick went to the prompter. Discarded. I wait for Elvira in 17 and a relative says surprised: “Why is not the flag of Spain in the hole?”. My documentation service (David Durán) does not remember that there were other times, if perhaps at the Spanish Open.

I continue the walk, with a troop of tourists basking in the sun on hammocks and mats between the 18th and the 10th. A giant screen informs them of the tournament, if they have any interest. I sign up from the start of 1 with Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Jamie donaldson and Alexander Levy. The Madrilenian gives himself an air (to me at least) to Pablo Larrazabal, which is a couple of games behind. I am more careful not to spoil my coat than to the shots of the shortlist and that worries me.

So I decide to cut my losses and switch trio. Right after, the imposing figure of Thomas pieters, a lush Belgian (my scattered mind takes me to Juan Lozano, a former Belgian footballer for Madrid in the 80s) for whom I have a predilection since he broke an iron with his neck. The kid gets pretty mad. And here he came with +2 in the first two holes and in the par 5 of the 4 he did not achieve the birdie. I said to myself: here is tomato. I nailed it. Three consecutive bogeys with kick (and tentetieso) to his bag of clubs swearing in Aramaic in number 5. In six the blunder and in seven the same, but the marker (the scorer, so that we understand each other) puts him on the poster + 6. A guardian angel then bursts in, whispering to the good lady who has +5 and that with her anger it is better to correct the error. Did. Coming high up, I pass behind a volunteer who is with the results board and I point to him: “Levy is with and, not with i”. There it is.

I put my ear while a young man is explaining to his sweetheart things about golf: “Look, that player’s last name Korhonen and your name is Mikko; total, it’s called My balls. ” What salao. He could have also told him that the Finn was playing with the Scotsman Grant Forrest And if you turn it around it sounds like Forrest Gump. This little joke has my copyright on it.

Later I join Larrazabal, and family, but Tengolf’s teammates stick to me and I can no longer gossip comments from players and fans, although I have time to see the smiles that cross Martin kaymer and his wife, pregnant with six, seven? Months, that the whole tour is made complaining less than me. Her beautiful belly is nothing like that of Thomas bjorn. With 50 chestnuts, the European captain of the Ryder Cup in Paris 2018 is not in a good year, he is in triplets. Ross FisherOn the other hand, he is 40, keeps in shape and does not look like a belly. Nearby, at Finca Cortesín, he won the World Match Play Championship in 2009. I took a picture with him then, when I was 35 and more than one abdominal …