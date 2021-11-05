

Paolo Guerrero of Peru celebrates after scoring a penalty against Brazil in the 2019 Copa América final.

Photo: JUAN MABROMATA / . / .

The streaming platform Netflix will launch a series inspired by the captain of the Peruvian national team, Paolo Guerrero, which will be inspired by the footballer’s legal dispute against his accusation of doping to play the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The news was announced by the digital entertainment platform itself on its social networks with a photograph of the filming of the series, which began a few weeks ago in Lima and that has the actor Nico Ponce as the protagonist in the role of Guerrero.

The audiovisual production that will take name: “With you captain”, is in charge of the Argentine production company ‘Torneos’ and its directors are Javier Fuentes-León and Daniel Vega Vidal.

The first Peruvian series is on the line! 🙌The filming of the bioseries directed by Javier Fuentes-León and Daniel Vega Vidal began, which will tell of the difficult legal battle between the soccer player Paolo Guerrero (Nico Ponce) and the World Anti-Doping Association. ⚽️🇵🇪 pic.twitter.com/40s9hcrrXF – Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) November 4, 2021

The plot has as the beginning of 2017, when Guerrero tested positive in an anti-doping control, that indicated that somehow the athlete had benzoylecgonine in his body, which is a prohibited substance because it is a metabolite of coca.

At that time and until the end, Guerrero assured that it was an involuntary circumstance And he attributed it to having ingested a one-cup tea with remnants of coca tea at the national team’s concentration hotel.

However, due to evidence of the disallowed substance, FIFA initially sanctioned him with a one-year disqualification and then he reduced the punishment to six months.

This sanction prevented Guerrero from playing in the playoffs for the World Cup, where Peru managed to qualify for the first time in 36 years.

However, the Peruvian captain’s obsession to prove his innocence led him to appeal the second decision of FIFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), who did not agree with him and imposed a more severe sanction of 14 months.

The new sentence left him without the possibility of fulfilling his dream of playing the World Cup with his team’s jersey, so He claimed an injunction in the Federal Court of Switzerland.

Luckily the court Helvetica granted him the request and temporarily exonerated him from disqualification so that he could play the World Cup, this allowed Guerrero to achieve his dream and establish himself as the captain and historical top scorer of the Peruvian team.

The point of greatest euphoria of this episode in the career of the current greatest idol of Peruvian football was in the last game of the World Cup group stage, where despite the fact that Blanquirroja was already eliminated, Guerrero scored one of the Peruvian team’s goals in their 2-0 win over Australia.

Read also:

– Peru is still in the fight to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup and left Chile off the hook

– Hard low for Peru: Paolo Guerrero will not be against Bolivia and Argentina due to injury