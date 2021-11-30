11/29/2021

On at 21:19 CET

Marc Escolà

The Women’s Golden Ball it is not as old as the male. In fact, it has only been delivered on two occasions prior to tonight’s gala. After a year 2020 in which the award was orphaned by the pandemic, this will be the third installment with five Barça players (Alexia, Paredes, Hermoso, Cloths and Martens) opting to succeed the American Megan rapinoe on the throne of the best player in the world.

From 2001, the FIFA and the french magazine France Football They collaborate year after year to award the best player in the world, but after a brief merger of the awards (from 2010 to 2015), both organizations broke the agreement to designate their own star of the season. Thus, the French publication reestablished the Golden Ball, while the international federation inaugurated the The Best FIFA, successor of the historical FIFA World Player.

Among all the winners, the Brazilian Marta Vieira is the highest award winner of this trophy fusion, since he has won six times the FIFA World Player (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2018) and the award The Best FIFA (2018). It is followed, with three, by the former German striker Birgit prinz, which also won back-to-back in 2003, 2004 and 2005.

💫 For the first time in history: 5️⃣ Blaugrana players nominated for #BallondOr. 💙❤️ ​​CONGRATULATIONS, TEAM! CONGRATULATIONS, CULERS! #MoreThanEmpowerment pic.twitter.com/QfQgZ9q1Kz – FC Barcelona Women (@FCBfemeni) November 28, 2021

So is the honors of these trophies:

FIFA World Player

2001 Mia Hamm (Washington Freedom)

2002 Mia Hamm (Washington Freedom)

2003 Birgit Prinz (FFC Frankfurt)

2004 Birgit Prinz (FFC Frankfurt)

2005 Birgit Prinz (FFC Frankfurt)

2006 Marta Vieira (Umeå IK)

2007 Marta Vieira (Umeå IK)

2008 Marta Vieira Umeå IK)

2009 Marta Vieira (Los Angeles Sol)

Ballon d’Or + FIFA World Player

2010 Marta Vieira (Brazil National Team)

2011 Homare Sawa (Japan National Team)

2012 Abby Wambach (USA National Team)

2013 Nadine Angerer (Brisbane Roar)

2014 Nadine Kesler (Wolfsburg FG)

Golden Ball

2018 Ada Hegerberg (Olympique Lyon)

2019 Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

2020: Desert

2021: Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona)