11/29/2021

On at 19:22 CET

During the celebration of the Ballon d’Or Gala, Cristiano Ronaldo has shared an extensive message on his personal Instagram account where he explodes against France Football and the organization of said trophy.

Specifically, his words point to Pascal Ferré, whom he accuses of lying in a statement where he claimed that the Portuguese striker had said that his only ambition was to win more Ballons d’Or than Leo Messi.

This is the complete message of Cristiano Ronaldo

“Today’s outcome explains why Pascal Ferré’s statements last week, when he said that he trusted him my only ambition was to finish my career with more Ballon d’Or than Lionel Messi.

Pascal Ferré lied, he used my name to promote himself and promote the publication for which he works. It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious award could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d’Or. And he lied again today, justifying my absence from the Gala with a supposed quarantine that does not have to exist.

I always want to congratulate those who win, within the sportsmanship and fair play that have guided my career from the beginning, and I do so because I am never against anyone. I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don’t beat anyone.

The greatest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team of my country. The greatest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all those who are or want to be professional footballers. The greatest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in gold letters in the history of world football.

I will finish by saying that my attention is already on the next Manchester United game and in all that, together with my teammates and our fans, we can still achieve this season. The rest? The rest is just the rest … “