11/29/2021 at 21:31 CET

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been awarded the Lev Yashin trophy at the 2021 Ballon d’Or gala. The award that has been awarded since 2019, rewards the best goalkeeper of the year.

The new goalkeeper of the Paris saint germain was one of the key pieces for the Italian team will win the Eurocup, where I was chosen Tournament MVP. In addition, the former goalkeeper of the AC Milan, was one of the architects of the ‘rossoneri’ re-emerging among the greats of Europe, finishing second in Serie A 2020/21.

The Italian has prevailed ahead of the other nine candidates, among which is his teammate, Keylor Navas, in addition to Thibaut Courtois, Ederson, Samir Handanovic, Emiliano Martínez, Édouard Mendy, Manuel Neuer, Jan Oblak and Kasper Schmeichel.

Second winner in history

Donnarumma thus succeeds Alisson Becker, goalkeeper for Liverpool and the Brazilian national team, who was the only one to win the award in 2019 after winning the UEFA Champions League.

As in the Golden Ball , the jury is made up of specialized journalists, one for each country. Each member of the jury chooses three goalkeepers and gives them a score of 5.3 and 1 a point. In 2020 the award was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yashin Trophy recognizes from 2019 to best goalkeeper in the world in a calendar year for France Football magazine. The criteria that are taken into account to choose the winner collective and individual actions, the player’s class in terms of talent and the Fair play and its trajectory.