The 2021 Ballon d’Or gala that recognizes the best footballer of the year will take place in Paris on Monday, November 29 from 8:30 p.m.. The ceremony, which could not be held last year due to Covid-19, will be attended by the three favorites: Messi, Lewandowski and Jorginho.

The Argentine, who last summer market left Barcelona for PSG, He is the main contender after the achievement of the Copa del Rey and the Copa América in 2021. In addition, during the 2021/22 season he scored 38 goals and distributed 14 assists among all competitions.

In key culé, the institution will also be represented by Pedri gonzalez, who has entered the list of the 30 finalists, and the FC Barcelona Femenino players: Alexia Putellas, the great favorite for the award, also has the support of Sandra Paños, Irene Paredes and Jenni Hermoso.

How do you vote for the Ballon d’Or?

Totti reveals his winner for the Ballon d’Or

In a SPORT exclusive interview preview to Francesco Totti, the legend of Roma confesses that this season he would give the trophy to Robert Lewandowski

Sandra Paños, Irene Paredes, Alexia Putellas, Lieke Martens and Jenni Hermoso They represent FC Barcelona Femenino at the Ballon d’Or gala and are the great favorites to win the award in Paris.

The Barça internationals, with their sights set on Paris

FC Barcelona players and nominees for the Ballon d’Or; Sandra Paños, Irene Paredes, Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso, have posed together during training with the Spanish team on Monday morning.

☺️ The illusion of the Spanish internationals nominated for the Ballon d’Or before traveling to Paris! ❤️ The four have posed together after the training of @SeFutbolFem. 👏 Spain is the country with the most nominees. PRIDE!! 🔗 https://t.co/II54hoA3vL#JugarLucharYGanar pic.twitter.com/8APkQ5C0Fb – Spanish Women’s Soccer Team (@SeFutbolFem) November 29, 2021

Irene Paredes: “This a few years ago was unthinkable”

The defense of FC Barcelona, Irene Paredes, recognized that the Ballon d’Or is a dream: “We are references in something else. Hopefully it is possible that one of us will take it, along the way and all the repercussion that can be created after this”.

Jenni Hermoso: “I wish with all my might that this award goes to Spain”

The attacker of FC Barcelona, Jenni Beautiful, assured that the nomination is an award for all the work in a press conference with the selection: “That today a Spanish player wins the Ballon d’Or means that the work of all these years has paid off”.

Waiting for that Irene Paredes, Sandra Cloths, Jenni Beautiful and Alexia putellas leave the concentration of the Spanish team, the Catalans Pedri and Lieke martens They have traveled from Barcelona to the French capital.

🛫 Paris # BalonDeOro pic.twitter.com/AFwNEYdBXj – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) November 29, 2021

The Yashin Trophy, fully open

Less clear seems the Yashin Trophy, where names like those of Courtois, Donnarumma or Ederson, among others. The list is as follows:

Gianluigi DonnarummaEderson MoraesKasper SchmeichelEdouard MendyThibaut Courtois Keylor NavasEmiliano MartínezJan OblakSamir HandanovicManuel Neuer

Pedri, nominated for the Kopa trophy

The FC Barcelona midfielder, Pedri gonzalez, is the great favorite to get the Kopa Trophy in a list configured by:

Mason GreenwoodBukayo SakaPedri GonzálezJérémy DokuRyan GravenberchJamal MusialaFlorian WirtzJude BellinghamGiovanni ReynaNuno Mendes

In addition to the male and female Golden Ball, The Kopa and Yashin awards will also be presented at the gala, which is awarded to the best footballer under 21 years of age and the best goalkeeper in the world, respectively.

The Barça expedition is already heading to Paris

A delegation from FC Barcelona, ​​made up of Joan Laporta, Rafa Yuste, Enric Masip, Xavi Puig and Mateu Alemany, accompanies Pedri and Lieke Martens. The rest of nominees (Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes, Sandra Paños and Jenni Hermoso) will travel on their own from the concentration with the national team.

🔵🔴Joan Laporta, Rafa Yuste, Enric Masip, Xavi Puig and Mateu Alemany; together with Pedri and Lieke Martens they leave for Paris for the #BallonDor gala 🇫🇷Laporta will meet again with Leo Messi almost 4 months later 📻 @ Deportescope @ESPORTSCOPE @ partezocope # FCBlive pic.twitter.com/YyV2mdbfb4 – Víctor Navarro (@victor_nahe) November 29, 2021

Alexia Putellas, the great hope of Spanish football

The FC Barcelona midfielder, Alexia putellas, is one of the great favorites for the 2021 Ballon d’Or after her excellent season, where she won the first treble for Spanish women’s football. The Catalan could become the first representative of Spain to win it since Luis Suárez in 1961.

The list of 30 nominated players

The list of finalists, where Barça’s Alexia Putellas is one of the great aspirants, is the next:

Marie-Antoinette KatotoStina BlacksteniusMagdalena ErikssonSam KerrAlexia PutellasWendie RenardSamantha MewisPernille HarderVivianne MiedemaSandra ClothsLieke MartensJessie FlemingIrene ParedesAshley LawrenceChristine SinclairEllen Kirran WhiteChristiane EndlerJennifer Beautiful

