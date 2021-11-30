11/29/2021

On at 22:23 CET

Leo Messi continues to be the best. The Argentine is the winner of the 2021 Ballon d’Or, the highest individual distinction a footballer can receive. It is the seventh time that it has been awarded the award given annually by the specialized French magazine ‘France Football‘and leads the ranking of players who have conquered him the most times alone.

The record of Leo Messi will be very difficult to match at some point in history. The greatest of all time is also in the section of individual distinctions. With seven Ballons d’Or he distances himself from his great rival in the race for this award, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won it five times. Further away are Cruyff, Van Basten and Platini, with three.

In 2007 he was third, in 2008, second and the first time that Messi bathed in gold was in 2009. The Argentine, with only 22 years old, tasted the glory for the first time without being aware that he would taste it again six more times. His insatiable hunger to keep winning and competing has led him to be the best footballer of all time.

He did not get off the footballing Olympus between 2009 and 2012, being the only one who has managed to win the vote of captains, coaches and journalists for four consecutive years. The one in 2010 was the most special of all, as he shared the podium with two of his teammates: Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Hernández. The three Barça footballers were trained at La Masia in an image that will always be remembered in the club’s history.

Surprise for Leo Messi! He shines next to the Eiffel Tower after winning his seventh Ballon d’Or | @francefootball

After a two-year break in which the Ballon d’Or was engraved with Cristiano Ronaldo’s name, Messi reigned again in 2015. His great season, being part of a dream forward with Neymar and Luis Suárez, helped Barça win the second triplet of their: Cup, League and Champions League.

The Portuguese player from Real Madrid raised the Ballon d’Or for two more consecutive seasons and Luka Modric surprised everyone by crowning himself in 2018. Messi is tireless and, again, he appeared to establish himself as the best footballer of 2019. The 2020 edition of France Football decided not to deliver the award because the pandemic caused by Covid-19 prevented the normal development of the world’s football leagues, so it considered that there were no fair conditions to deliver it.

This 2021, Messi is once again golden. His merits have been while he was a Barça player: 41 goals and 17 assists are the records that he adds during 2021 with the blaugrana, albiceleste and PSG shirt. In addition, he won the Cup and, finally, he was able to retaliate from the slab that meant not winning anything with the Argentine team and this summer he conquered his continent by lifting the Copa América.