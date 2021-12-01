12/01/2021

The person in charge of the Ballon d’Or, Pascal Farré, has argued that PSG forward Leo Messi was just the winner of the golden award in an interview with Watson: “I didn’t put Messi first. I chose Lewandowski, but I think Messi deserves the Ballon d’Or”.

The editor-in-chief of France Football, who is the most important figure in the organization of the gala that decides the best player of the year, recognized that Leo Messi’s gesture with Robert Lewandowski was significant: “What Messi said (about the 2020 Honorary Ballon d’Or) was nice and smart. I think we don’t have to make these decisions too quickly.”.

In the context of criticism about the Argentine’s coronation, the journalist added that the voting system could undergo changes in previous editions: “As after every election, we will take the time to think about how we can improve the electoral system in the next few years. But we will not make decisions too quickly. We will investigate all the details of the election.”.

Lewandowski, the big loser in 2020

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski was one of the stars of the Ballon d’Or gala. He stayed at the gates, but the manager’s feeling is that he would have won the previous edition: “We can’t be sure that Lewandowski would have won the Ballon d’Or last year. We can’t find out because there was no choice. But to be honest, Lewandowski would have had a good chance of winning last year.”.

Along these lines, Farré pointed out that they will study all the options, but that the voting system must remain for the history of the trophy: “We can think about it and at the same time we have to respect the history of the Ballon d’Or, which is based on elections”.