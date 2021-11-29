11/29/2021

On at 21:52 CET

Alexia Putellas has established herself as the best footballer of the year by winning the 2021 Ballon d’Or. The Barça midfielder has been the great protagonist of the Barça expedition, but not the only one, since some of her teammates have also been positioned in the Top10.

Jennifer Hermoso has been second, so the highest in the world of women’s football has been dyed Barça and almost did not end with an entire podium made up of Barça players, since Lieke Martens has been chosen in fifth position.

The australian Chelsea’s Sam Kerr closed the podium followed by Arsenal’s forward Miedema, international with the Netherlands.

Sandra Paños and Irene Paredes, also present in Paris, have not finally entered the Top10.

Top 10 Women’s Golden Ball

1 Alexia Putellas2 Jenni Beautiful

3 Sam Kerr

4 Vivianne Miedema

5 Lieke Martens

6 Christine Sinclair

7 Pernille Harder

8 Ashley Lawrence

9 Jessie Fleming

10 Fran Kirby