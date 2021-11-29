11/29/2021 at 21:04 CET

Pedri has been awarded the Kopa Trophy as the best U21 player at the Ballon d’Or gala. The Barça player, who has already won the Golden Boy ‘, has been number one in a long list of footballers, called to dominate world football for years to come.

The last Kopa Trophy was the Juventus center-back, Matthijs de Ligt, in the 2019 edition, and in the 2018 edition, the merit went to Mbappe.

The complete classification

1 | Pedri

2 | Jude Bellingham

3 | Jamal musiala

4 | Nuno mendes

5 | Mason Greenwood

6 | Bukayo saka

7 | Florian wirtz

8 | Ryan gravenberch

9 | Giovanni reyna

10 | Jérémy Doku