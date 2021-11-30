11/29/2021



Alexia Putellas’ soccer career is long. It started when he was barely 7 years old and, from then on, in each of the stages of his life he has gone growing as a person, as a player and as a professional. However, there are moments that always leave more of a mark than others.

The return to FC Barcelona

Alexia wore the Blaugrana shirt since she was born. He visited the Camp Nou to chant the names of Rivaldo and Iniesta. Saw debut Messi with 30. In season 12/13 he approached them, and that is the dream of being in the first team came true. He had already been part of the lower categories, but this time, after the great seasons he had done in the Spanish and in the I raised, It was different.

He went back to ‘his house’ to shine. To show the whole world who he was and what he was capable of doing. And so he did. That same campaign she was chosen as the best player in the final of the Queen’s Cup, where Barça beat Transportes Alcaine 4-0 and Alexia scored from the third of the Catalans.

From here on, she was already one of the key players of the team of Xavi Llorens, after Fran Sanchez and finally from Lluís Cortés.

Budapest, a before and an after

The club, without being satisfied with the results obtained with Fran Sanchez on the bench, he stopped him and announced the arrival of Balaguer’s in January 2019. The team, which seemed to be in low hours, managed to sneak into the UEFA Champions League final against one of the most feared rivals in Europe, the Olympique de Lyon, which started as favorites. The French dominated the game and took the precious European Cup (4-1).

That night in Budapest, Alexia, teary-eyed, hung up the silver medal and said: “Someone has told me that not taking away the runner-up medal when they put it around our necks makes us great. First, recognize that there is still a long way to go. Second, to be proud that the medal is now silver so that in the future is of another color& rdquor ;.

Historical! This is how Alexia Putellas collected the 2021 Women’s Golden Ball | @francefootball

“No hi ha distance & rdquor;

The following year they tried again. In the semifinals, disputed in August by Covid-19, they met the Wolfsburg and they savored defeat again. And in the bitterest way possible. The Blaugranas paid for the lack of aim and the Germans scored after a defensive error by Barça.

In that match, the Catalans showed that they were no longer so far from the most powerful teams in Europe. Alexia was clear about it and, after finishing the match, she answered at the press conference: “There is no more distance.” The technique, quality, demand and competitiveness that, until that moment, separated FC Barcelona from the other teams, no longer existed. Now they, too, were feared.

From the stands to the grass

On January 5, 2020, the club wanted to remember that 50 years ago, the ‘pioneers’ had played a match at the Camp Nou. So that, opened the doors of the great stadium so that the Blaugranas could play there the derby against Espanyol. It was the best gift from Reyes for Alexia, who opened the scoring and became the first scorer of the feminine Barça of the Camp Nou.

Laporta, Piqué and Alexia Putellas were encouraged to dance the haka with the Barça Genuine players | FCB

Touch the sky with your hands

The successes of the 20/21 season came gradually. First they took over the League on May 9 in Tenerife after beating Granadilla. A week later, they had their revenge in the Champions League. Lyon scored them four goals in 2019 and they did the same to Chelsea in Göteborg. In just 30 minutes, the Blaugranas won in the Champions League final. Alexia scored the second. He grabbed the shield and kissed it. In that instant he knew that he had already made history.

The Queen’s Cup it took longer to arrive, on May 30. It was the icing on the cake and they did not disappoint. Neither did the captain. He scored his double and returned to Barcelona with the triplet.

Individual acknowledgments

Individual awards began to arrive for Mollet this year. In August, UEFA awarded him the award for Best Player of the Year, as well as Best Midfielder. Also this week she has been nominated for ‘The Best’ awards for Best FIFA Player.

Not only Europe, but the whole world, enjoy and recognize the good football of Alexia Putellas.