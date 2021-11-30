11/29/2021 at 21:53 CET

This is one of the most special moments of the year on the world football scene. While it is true that collective trophies are awarded in the middle of the year, individual awards usually come at the end, and the delivery of the golden ball is the great culmination to find out who is the best footballer on the planet.

This award has been given since 1956, and it’s the british Stanley matthews who ranks first in the golden pages of the award. Four years later, the winner was Luis Suárez Miramontes, the only Spaniard to date who has achieved the golden ball.

With 11, Barça is the club with the most golden ball winners

In Barça code, there is a large group of players who have this distinction in their record. Together with Suárez, they are Johan Cruyff, that took the editions of 73 and 74, Hristo stoichkov that he won in 94, Rivaldo, winner in 99, Ronaldinho and his victory in 2005, and the six triumphs by Leo Messi in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019. In fact, these six victories for the Argentine star they place him at the top of the list of historical winners, with one more than Cristiano Ronaldo. Just Luka modric in 2018 he was able to break a dynasty between Messi and Ronaldo that It has been going on since 2008.

THESE ARE ALL THE WINNERS OF THE GOLDEN BALL

2021: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina)

2020 The award was not awarded for the pandemic

2019 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina)

2018 Luka Modri ​​& cacute; (Real Madrid, Croatia)

2017. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal)

2016 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal)

2015. Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina)

2014 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal)

2013 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal)

2012 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina)

2011 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina)

2010 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina)

2009 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina)

2008 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Portugal)

2007 Kakà (Milan, Brazil)

2006 Fabio Cannavaro (Real Madrid, Italy)

2005 Ronaldinho (Barcelona, ​​Brazil)

2004 Andriy Shevchenko (Milan, Ukraine)

2003 Pavel Nedv & ecaron; d (Juventus, Czech Republic)

2002 Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Brazil)

2001 Michael Owen (Liverpool, England)

2000 Luís Figo (Real Madrid, Portugal)

1999 Rivaldo (Barcelona, ​​Brazil)

1998 Zinédine Zidane (Juventus, France)

1997 Ronaldo (Inter, Brazil)

nineteen ninety six Matthias Sammer (Borussia Dortmund, Germany)

nineteen ninety five George Weah (Milan, Liberia)

1994 Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona, ​​Bulgaria)

1993 Roberto Baggio (Juventus, Italy)

1992 Marco Van Basten (Milan, Holland)

1991 Jean Pierre Papin (Marseille, France)

1990 Lothar Matthäus (Inter, Germany)

1989 Marco Van Basten (Milan, Holland)

1988 Marco Van Basten (Milan, Holland)

1987 Ruud Gullit (Milan, Netherlands)

1986 Igor Belanov (Dynamo Kyiv, USSR)

1985 Michel Platini (Juventus, France)

1984 Michel Platini (Juventus, France)

1983 Michel Platini (Juventus, France)

1982 Paolo Rossi (Juventus, Italy)

1981 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern, Germany)

1980 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern, Germany)

1979 Kevin Keegan (Hamburg, England)

1978 Kevin Keegan (Hamburg, England)

1977 Allan Simonsen (Borussia Monchengladbach, Denmark)

1976 Franz Beckenbauer (Bayern, Germany)

1975 Oleg Blokhin (Dynamo Kyiv, USSR)

1974 Johan Cruyff (Barcelona, ​​Holland)

1973 Johan Cruyff (Barcelona, ​​Holland)

1972 Franz Beckenbauer (Bayern, Germany)

1971 Johan Cruyff (Ajax, Netherlands)

1970 Gerd Müller (Bayern, Germany)

1969 Gianni Rivera (Milan, Italy)

1968 George Best (Manchester United, Northern Ireland)

1967 Flórián Albert (Ferencváros, Hungary)

1966 Bobby Charlton (Manchester United, England)

1965 Eusebio (Benfica, Portugal)

1964 Denis Law (Manchester United, Scotland)

1963 Lev Yashin (Dynamo Moscow, USSR)

1962 Josef Masopust (Dukla Prague, Czechoslovakia)

1961 Omar Sívori (Juventus, Italy)

1960 Luis Suárez (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

1959 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid, Spain)

1958 Raymond Kopa (Real Madrid, France)

1957 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid, Spain)

1956 Stanley Matthews (Blackpool, England)