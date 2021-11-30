11/29/2021 at 21:32 CET

The gold ball awards the best footballers of the year, both male and female, as well as recognizing the best footballer under 21 years of age through the Kopa trophy. These distinctions are often unfair to goalkeepers, since it is very difficult for a goalkeeper to win the award.

For this reason, since 2019 France Football delivers the Yashin trophy, an award that recognizes the best goalkeeper of the year. The name of the award is in honor of Lev Yashin, the ‘black spider’, which is considered one of the best goals in history and is to date the only goalkeeper in having done with him Golden Ball.

Alisson Becker prevailed in 2019 in a brilliant year

In the inaugural edition, the Yashin trophy went to the hands of Alisson Becker, Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper who closed the year with the achievement of the Champions League, European Super Cup, Club World Cup and America’s Cup. Due to the pandemic, the Golden Ball gala and its corresponding awards could not be held in 2020.

THESE ARE THE WINNERS OF THE YASHIN TROPHY

2021: Gianluigi Dannarumma (PSG, Italy)

2020: The award was not awarded due to the pandemic

2019: Alisson Becker (Liverpool, Brazil)