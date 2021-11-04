

The Pole is a regular scorer in practically every Bayern Munich game.

Photo: Alexander Hassenstein / .

With a triplet to Benfica, the Polish striker of Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski, reached the leadership in the table of top scorers of the Champions League and he is already first in all possible lists: in the maximum continental competition, in the Bundesliga and in the classification for the Golden Boot. Every day he is more involved in the fight for the Golden Ball.

Lewandowski reached eight in the Champions League to the 12 goals he has in the Bundesliga with which he occupies the first place, to surpass the Ajax player Sebastien Haller, who adds one less after scoring a goal against Borussia Dortmund.

In total, together with the two he scored in the German Super Cup, the Bayern striker has scored 22 goals in 16 official matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was decisive at Manchester United with a double against Atalanta, did not go bad either. His last goal, in added time, gave a point to the English team, which tied (2-2) on the horn with the fifth success of the Portuguese player in the competition. The same figure was reached by Frenchman Christopher Nkunku, who scored the only goal for his team in the match he lost against Wolfsburg and which gave life to the German team.

With four, Leroy Sané, who participated in Bayern’s defeat of Benfica, and Karim Benzema, who gave victory to Real Madrid with his two goals against Shakhtar Donetsk (2-1), were placed. Four names were placed on the three goals: the Uruguayan from Benfica Darin Núñez, the Argentine from Juventus Paulo Dybala, the Portuguese from Sporting Paulinho and the Algerian from Manchester City Riyad Mahrez.

In the premiere chapter, Ansu Fati’s one for Barcelona stood out. His goal in Kiev gave life to the Barça team, which maintains its options to continue in the Champions League thanks to its young player. They also marked names such as the Chilean from Inter Alexis Sánchez, the Colombian from Atalanta Duván Zapata and the Argentine from Sevilla Lucas Ocampos.

Lewandowski: total scorer

With 8 goals: Robert Lewandowski (POL) (1p) (Bayern Munich).

With 7 goals: Sebastien Haller (CIV) (Ajax).

With 5 goals: Christopher Nkunku (FRA) (Leipzig); Mohamed Salah (EGY) (1p) (Liverpool); Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) (Manchester United).

With 4 goals: Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich); Riyad Mahrez (ALG) (2p) (Manchester City); Karim Benzema (FRA) (1p) (Real Madrid).

With 3 goals: Antoine Griezmann (FRA) (Atlético Madrid); Darwin Núñez (URU) (1p) (Benfica); Hans Vanaken (Witches); Paulo Dybala (ARG) (2p) (Juventus); Leo Messi (ARG) (1p) (Paris Saint-Germain); Karim Adeyemi (GER) (2p) (Salzburg); Paulinho (Sporting).

With 2 goals: Steven Berghuis (Ajax); Serge Gnabry (ALE) (Bayern Munich); Jorginho (BRA) (2p) (Chelsea); Alvaro Morata (ESP) and Federico Chiesa (Juventus); Roberto Firmino (BRA) and Sadio Mané (SEN) (Liverpool); Joao Cancelo (POR) (Manchester City); Luis Díaz (COL) (Porto); Georginio Wijnaldum (NED) (Paris Saint-Germain); Vinicius (BRA) and Rodrygo (BRA) (Real Madrid); Noah Okafor (SUI) (Salzburg); Ivan Rakitic (CRO) (2p) (Sevilla); Adama Traore (MLI), Sebastien Thill (LUX) (Sheriff); Sebastián Coates (URU), Pablo Sarabia (ESP) (1p) and Pedro Goncalves (Sporting); Arnaut Danjuma (NED) (Villarreal); Lukas Nmecha (Wolfsburg).