12/25/2021 at 08:00 CET

As every year, the best strikers in the world are cited in the fight for the Golden Boot. Fierce competition that, as happened with Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who can never be ruled out, causes the ‘killers’ to give each other feedback to continue scoring more and more goals every week.

The guiding lighthouse is Lewandowski. Right now without a doubt Bayern striker is the world’s deadliest striker. He marks them in all colors and on all surfaces and wants to revalidate his title after scoring 41 goals the previous year, a record that allowed him to beat Gerd Müller’s record in the Bundesliga. He is on the right track with his 19 goals in 17 games. He has also recently surpassed the mark for the most goals in a calendar year in German competition (43).

In its wake are two players who have put two more gears so far this year: Dusan Vlahovic, from Fiorentina, and Patrik Schick from Leverkusen.

They all want it

Vlahovic already warned last season, with only 20 years, setting his records in Serie A at 21 goals. In this he has confirmed that he has arrived to stay with his 16 goals in the middle of the championship. He ends his contract in 2023 and has already confirmed that he will not renew with the viola team, so he will almost certainly go out to a top team in the next summer market.

The surprise

Schick is surprising more than the Serbian. He completed a great European Championship with the Czech Republic adding 5 goals and by now, he has already surpassed his best scoring record. He is 26 years old and in his last four league games he has seen goal 8 times. This tremendous effectiveness leaves him with more goals than games (16 in 14).

What to say about Benzema?

The Frenchman has 15 goals, but not only that, since he has also distributed 7 assists and is being key for Real Madrid, which under his leadership aims to clearly win this league. Benzema has spent 3 years exceeding 20 goals in the domestic championship and in this is on the way to pulverize his best mark of 23 goals, which are those he achieved last year.

The Pharaoh

Like the Frenchman, he has 15 goals, but he has already given 9 goal passes. His influence in Liverpool’s attack is vital for Klopp and as a goal, he has to overcome the 32 goals he scored in his first season at Anfield to try to fight for the trophy. His ease of overflow and definition make him uncontrollable for Premier League defenders.

The Cyborg Haaland

In a season where he has been more injured than usual, he has only gone unmarked in 3 Bundesliga games and In the eleven games he has played, he has already placed in the top 10 with 13 goals. He has the goal between his eyebrows and is on his way to breaking all the established records. At 21 years old, he will be at the top of the table, that’s for sure.

The 2020 Golden Boot

Ciro Immobile is a proven scorer. In 2020 he reached 36 goals to win the trophy and in this he has not started badly in Serie A. 13 goals to continue maintaining his fantastic records with the capital as a whole. Since he arrived in 2016 he has added 133 goals in the league alone.

We will see how it ends between now and the end of the course, but if Lewandowski wants and respects his injuries, it will be very difficult for someone to match his scoring records. Yes indeed, there is a lot of competition ahead.