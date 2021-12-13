. Meet the list of nominees for the Golden Globes 2022.

This Monday, December 13, the famous rapper Snoop dogg was in charge of announcing the nominees for the 79th edition of the Golden Globes. The award ceremony that honors the best in film and television will take place in early 2022.

The movies “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” they led the film nominations with a total of seven nominations for each. As for the television industry, the series “Succession” HBO earned a total of five nominees, followed by productions such as “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show” They got four nominations each.

The award ceremony of the Golden Globes 2022 It will be held on January 9, 2022. However, the event organizers have not announced the television network that will be broadcasting the gala.

See the complete list of nominees for the Golden Globes 2022

MOVIE THEATER

Best Drama Movie

Belfast (Focus Features)

Coda (Apple TV +)

Dune (Warner Bros.)

King Richard (Warner Bros.)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Best Actress, Drama

Jessica chastain

Olivia colman

Nicole Kidman

Lady Gaga

Kristen Stewart

Best Drama Actor

Mahershala Ali

Javier Bardem

Benedict Cumberbatch

Will Smith

Denzel Washington

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick, Boom

West side story

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Movie

Marion cotillard

Alana Hiam

Jennifer Lawrence

Emma Stone

Rachel zegler

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo Dicaprio

Peter dinklage

Andrew Garfield

Cooper hoffman

Anthony Ramos

Best Animated Feature Film

Charm

Flee

Luca

My son ahmad

Raya and the last dragon

Best Foreign Film

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

It was the hand of God

A hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Catrina balfe

Ariana duBose

Kirsten dundst

Aunjanue Ellis

Ruth Negga

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Ben affleck

Jamie Dornan

Cirian hines

Troy katsur

Kodi Smit-Mcfee

Best Film Director

Kenneth branagh

Jane campion

Maggie gyllenhaal

Steven spielberg

Dennis Villeneuve

Best screenplay

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

Jane campion

Adam McKay

Aaron Sorkin

Best Original Soundtrack

Alexandre desplat

Jermaine franco

Jonny greenwood

Alberto Iglesies

Hans zimmer

Best Original Song

‘Be alive’ – King Richard

‘Two little caterpillars’ – Charm

‘Down to joy’ – Belfast

‘Here I am (singing my way home)’ – Respect

‘No time to die’ – No time to die

TV

Best Drama Series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba

Jennifer Anistion

Christine Baranski

Elisabeth moss

Mj Rodriguez

Best Drama Actor

Brian cox

Lee Jung-jae

Billy porter

Jeremy strong

Omar sy

Best Musical or Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted lasso

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Hanna einbender

Elle fanning

Issa rae

Traci ellis ross

Jean Smart

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson

Nicolas Hoult

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jason sudeikis

Best Limited Series

Dopesick

Impeachment

Maid

Mare Of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Jessica chastain

Cynthia erivo

Elizabeth olsen

Margaret qualley

Kate winslet

Best Actor in a Limited Series

Paul bettany

Oscar Isaac

Michael keaton

Dopesick

Ewan McGregor

Tahar rahim

Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge

Kaitlyn dever

Andi MacDowell

Sarah snook

Hannah weddingham

Best Supporting Actor

Billy Crudup

Kieren culkin

Mark Duplass

Brent goldestein

Oh Young-Su