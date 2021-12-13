The nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes have arrived and we have huge titles ahead of us. Next year’s awards season will be here very soon and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association already has the list of competitors for their big celebration. The announcement ceremony was held this Monday morning and the media around the world are already reporting the expected content. In this article we present all the categories and their participants.
The Golden Globes represents one of the biggest celebrations in all of Hollywood. The film and television industry in the United States puts everything on the table and each event brings together the best and most famous of the season: directors, actors, producers and much more, gather in a single space to pay tribute and worship to the most outstanding productions of the moment. And this will not be the exception.
Among the outstanding nominees of the Golden Globes 2022 we find Belfast – 89%, Duna – 75%, King Richard: a winning family – 88% and CODA: Signs of the heart – 93%, films that have made it to festivals to obtain critical acclaim and surprise the general public in theaters. All of them are nominated in the category for Best Film and it will be a matter of time to find out which of them is chosen by the Association to win the grand prize of the night.
It is interesting to note that the Golden Globes have always functioned as a preliminary stage for the delivery of the Oscars, the most anticipated gala of the entire season. Those who succeed in the first usually have a better chance of winning in the second, although this is not always a guarantee. In one way or another, the high impact that both celebrations have on popular culture over several days or weeks is always remarkable. Who will get the biggest honors next?
You can see the full list of nominees below:
Movie theater
Best Film – DRAMA
Belfast – 89%
CODA: Signs of the heart – 93%
Dune – 75%
King Richard: a winning family – 88%
The power of the dog – 98%
Best Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t look up – 65%
Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93%
Licorice Pizza – 100%
Love without barriers – 100%
Best Animated Feature Film
Charm – 98%
Flee
Luca – 89%
Saint Maud – 90%
Raya and the Last Dragon – 97%
Best Film in a Foreign Language
Compartment No. 6 – 67%
Drive my car (Doraibu mai kâ) – 100%
The Hand of God
A Hero – 91%
Parallel Mothers
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Girl – 100%
Steven Spielberg, Love without sweeping
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Actress in a Dramatic Film
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye – 50%
Olivia Colman, The Lost Girl – 100%
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos – 60%
Lady Gaga, The House of Gucci – 73%
Kristen Stewart, Spencer – 90%
Best Actor in a Dramatic Movie
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos – 60%
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth – 90%
Best Actress in a Comedy and Musical
Marion Cotillard, Annette – 90%
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t look up
Emma Stone, Cruella – 93%
Rachel Zegler, Love without barriers
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy
Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t look up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the neighborhood – 95%
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Film
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, Love without barriers
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Movie
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA: Signs of the Heart – 93%
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Screenplay in a Dramatic Film
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t look up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Original Soundtrack
Alexandre desplat, The French Chronicle – 82%
Germaine Franco, Charm
Johnny greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias placeholder image, Parallel Mothers
Hans zimmer, Dune
Best Song in a Dramatic Film
“Be Alive” on King richard
“Dos Caterpillars” in Charm
“Down to Joy” on Belfast
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) in Respect
“No Time to Die” in The Postcard Killer – 27%
TV
Best Dramatic Television Series
Lupine – 100%
The Morning Show – 53%
Pose – 100%
The Squid Game – 100%
Succession – 100%
Best Television Series – Comedy or Television
The Great – 100%
Hacks – 100%
Only Murders in the Building – 100%
Reservation Dogs – 100%
Ted Lasso – 100%
Best Miniseries or TV Movie
Dopesick – 63%
Impeachment: American Crime Story – 75%
Maid
Mare of Easttown – 90%
The Underground Railroad – 100%
Best Actress in a Dramatic Television Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight – 90%
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale – 85%
Mj Rodriguez, Pose – 100%
Best Actor in a Dramatic Television Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Jung-jae Lee, The Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupine
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish – 100%
Nicholas Hoult, The Great – 100%
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series
Hannah einbeinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure – 86%
Tracee Ellis-Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Jessica chastain, Scenes from a Marriage – 77%
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision – 95%
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision – 95%
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick – 63%
Ewan McGregor, Halston – 60%
Tahar raheem, The Serpent
Best Supporting Actress on Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – 80%
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted lasso
Best Supporting Actor on Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted lasso
Yeong-su Oh, The Squid Game
