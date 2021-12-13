The nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes have arrived and we have huge titles ahead of us. Next year’s awards season will be here very soon and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association already has the list of competitors for their big celebration. The announcement ceremony was held this Monday morning and the media around the world are already reporting the expected content. In this article we present all the categories and their participants.

The Golden Globes represents one of the biggest celebrations in all of Hollywood. The film and television industry in the United States puts everything on the table and each event brings together the best and most famous of the season: directors, actors, producers and much more, gather in a single space to pay tribute and worship to the most outstanding productions of the moment. And this will not be the exception.

Among the outstanding nominees of the Golden Globes 2022 we find Belfast – 89%, Duna – 75%, King Richard: a winning family – 88% and CODA: Signs of the heart – 93%, films that have made it to festivals to obtain critical acclaim and surprise the general public in theaters. All of them are nominated in the category for Best Film and it will be a matter of time to find out which of them is chosen by the Association to win the grand prize of the night.

It is interesting to note that the Golden Globes have always functioned as a preliminary stage for the delivery of the Oscars, the most anticipated gala of the entire season. Those who succeed in the first usually have a better chance of winning in the second, although this is not always a guarantee. In one way or another, the high impact that both celebrations have on popular culture over several days or weeks is always remarkable. Who will get the biggest honors next?

You can see the full list of nominees below:

Movie theater

Best Film – DRAMA

Belfast – 89%

CODA: Signs of the heart – 93%

Dune – 75%

King Richard: a winning family – 88%

The power of the dog – 98%

Best Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t look up – 65%

Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93%

Licorice Pizza – 100%

Love without barriers – 100%

Best Animated Feature Film

Charm – 98%

Flee

Luca – 89%

Saint Maud – 90%

Raya and the Last Dragon – 97%

Best Film in a Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6 – 67%

Drive my car (Doraibu mai kâ) – 100%

The Hand of God

A Hero – 91%

Parallel Mothers

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Girl – 100%

Steven Spielberg, Love without sweeping

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Actress in a Dramatic Film

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye – 50%

Olivia Colman, The Lost Girl – 100%

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos – 60%

Lady Gaga, The House of Gucci – 73%

Kristen Stewart, Spencer – 90%

Best Actor in a Dramatic Movie

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos – 60%

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth – 90%

Best Actress in a Comedy and Musical

Marion Cotillard, Annette – 90%

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t look up

Emma Stone, Cruella – 93%

Rachel Zegler, Love without barriers

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t look up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the neighborhood – 95%

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Film

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, Love without barriers

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Movie

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA: Signs of the Heart – 93%

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Screenplay in a Dramatic Film

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t look up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Original Soundtrack

Alexandre desplat, The French Chronicle – 82%

Germaine Franco, Charm

Johnny greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias placeholder image, Parallel Mothers

Hans zimmer, Dune

Best Song in a Dramatic Film

“Be Alive” on King richard

“Dos Caterpillars” in Charm

“Down to Joy” on Belfast

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) in Respect

“No Time to Die” in The Postcard Killer – 27%

TV

Best Dramatic Television Series

Lupine – 100%

The Morning Show – 53%

Pose – 100%

The Squid Game – 100%

Succession – 100%

Best Television Series – Comedy or Television

The Great – 100%

Hacks – 100%

Only Murders in the Building – 100%

Reservation Dogs – 100%

Ted Lasso – 100%

Best Miniseries or TV Movie

Dopesick – 63%

Impeachment: American Crime Story – 75%

Maid

Mare of Easttown – 90%

The Underground Railroad – 100%

Best Actress in a Dramatic Television Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight – 90%

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale – 85%

Mj Rodriguez, Pose – 100%

Best Actor in a Dramatic Television Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Jung-jae Lee, The Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupine

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish – 100%

Nicholas Hoult, The Great – 100%

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series

Hannah einbeinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure – 86%

Tracee Ellis-Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Jessica chastain, Scenes from a Marriage – 77%

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision – 95%

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision – 95%

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick – 63%

Ewan McGregor, Halston – 60%

Tahar raheem, The Serpent

Best Supporting Actress on Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – 80%

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted lasso

Best Supporting Actor on Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted lasso

Yeong-su Oh, The Squid Game

