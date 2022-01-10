In the middle of a boycott of the entertainment industry, this Sunday the 79th edition of the Golden Globes to the best of Hollywood movies and television. This time the winners They were advertised on social media with no audience, no celebrities, or no television broadcast.

For years, the awards of the Foreign Press Association They dazzled with the glamor of the red carpet, however, this year they were performed at a private event due to accusations of lack of diversity, favoritism Y corruption of the judges.

By way of protest, all the nominees decided to miss the 2022 ceremony, even so the winners were announced through the Golden Globes website and their social networks. Here we leave you the Complete list:

In the categories of movie theater:

Best Movie (Drama): The Power of the Dog

Best movie (comedy or musical): West side story

Best Direction: Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Best screenplay: Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Best Actor in a Drama: Will Smith by King Richard

Best Actress in a Drama: Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos

Best actress in a musical or comedy: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best actor in a musical or comedy: Andrew Garfield for tick, tick … BOOM!

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBoss, West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee by The Power of the Dog

Best Foreign Language Film: Drive my car (Japan)

Best Animated Film: Charm

Best song: No Time to Die – Billie Eilish for No Time to Die

Best Soundtrack: Hans Zimmer for Dune

Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog.” Photo: Netflix

In the categories of TV:

Best Television Series (Drama): Succession

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy): Hacks

Best TV Actress (Drama): Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose

Best TV Actor (Drama): Jeremy Strong for Succession

Best TV Actress (Musical or Comedy): Jean Smart by Hacks

Best TV Actor (Musical or Comedy): Jason Sudeikis by Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress on TV: Sarah Snook for Succession

Best Supporting Actor on TV: O Yeong-su for The Squid Game

Best Limited Series or Movie for Television: The Underground Railroad

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Michael Keaton by Dopesick

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

HBO’s drama series “Succession” took home three accolades. Photo: HBO

What about the Golden Globes scandal?

The problems for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA for its acronym in English) began in February 2021, when it was announced that among its 87 members, there was not a single Afro-descendant journalist.

The Association agreed to make radical reforms to resolve the issue of diversity, however, seeing no changes in this regard, the chain NBC decided to cancel its transmission until not seeing substantive changes within the organization.

In addition, an investigation of Los Angeles Times revealed that this was not the only problem with the HFPAs, they were also vented sexual abuse cases within the association, which caused several actors, including Tom cruise, returned their awards as a form of protest.

