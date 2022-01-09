Has arrived 79th edition of the Golden Globes, the cinematographic award granted each year by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to the best productions of the big screen and television. Prepare the popcorn because we will tell you what the nominations favorites for this 2022.

This time, the awards come in the middle of a great controversy after a series of scandals in recent years related to issues of discrimination, favoritism Y corruption within the organization, which has caused the event to be left without the support of a large part of the entertainment industry and that, even, some of its winners returned their awards.

This year there is no good news for the Foreign Press Awards gala, as the network that used to broadcast the ceremony, NBC, has canceled its broadcast. Likewise, it has been reported that there will be no no live broadcast in the media and the traditional red carpet will not be held either.

The 79th Golden Globes will be marked by scandals of corruption and discrimination. Photo: .

The only way to see the awards will be through your Web page and the Golden Globes Awards YouTube channel. The winners will be announced through the gala’s social networks (Twitter and Instagram), as well as in a press release at the end of the night.

Who are the nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes?

On December 13, 2021, the Golden Globes announced the nominees for the 79th edition. This is the COMPLETE LIST:

MOVIE THEATER

Category: Best Picture (Drama)

– Belfast

– CODA

– Dune

– The Williams method

– The power of the dog

Category: Best film (comedy or musical)

– Cyrano

– Don’t look up

– Licorice Pizza

– Tick, tick … BOOM

– West Side Story

Category: Best director

– Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

– Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

– Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter

– Steven Spielberg for West Side Story

– Denis Villeneuve for Dune

Category: Best screenplay

– Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza

– Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

– Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

– Adam McKay for Don’t Look Up

– Aaron Sorkin for Being The Ricardos

Category: Best Actress in a Drama

– Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

– Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter

– Nicole Kidman for Being The Ricardos

– Lady Gaga by The Gucci House

– Kristen Stewart by Spencer

Category: Best Actor in a Drama

– Mahershala Ali by Swang Song

– Javier Bardem for Being The Ricardos

– Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog

– Will Smith for The Williams Method

– Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth

Category: Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

– Marion Cotillard by Annette

– Alain Haim for Licorice Pizza

– Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t Look Up

– Emma Stone by Cruella

– Rachel Zegler for West Side Story

Category: Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

– Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up

– Peter Dinklage for Cyrano

– Andrew Garfield for tick, tick … BOOM

– Cooper Hoffman for Licorice Pizza

– Anthony Ramos for In a New York neighborhood

Category: Best Supporting Actress

– Caitriona Balfe for Belfast

– Ariana DeBose for West Side Story

– Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog

– Aunjanue Ellis by The Williams Method

– Ruth Negga for Passing

Category: Best Supporting Actor

– Ben Affleck for The Tender Bar

– Jamie Dornan for Belfast

– Ciarán Hinds for Belfast

– Troy Kotsur by CODA

– Kodi Smit-McPhee for Power of the Dog

When and what time to see the Golden Globes?

The 2022 Golden Globes awards will be held this Sunday, January 9 at 6:00 pm. from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. In Mexico can be seen at 8:00 pm and in Venezuela at 10:00 pm.

