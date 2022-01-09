In the midst of a series of controversies that have hit them in recent months, the event of the Golden Globes 2022 will have this Sunday, January 9 one of its more discreet editions by not having celebrity guests, a red carpet or even a live broadcast.

And is that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association faces oblivion after being criticized after an investigation of the Los Angeles Times will reveal ethical flaws and a surprising lack of diversity in February: there was not a single Afro-descendant journalist among the 87 members of the group.

The studios and public relations firms threatened to boycott. Tom cruise He even returned his three Golden Globes, while other top-notch artists criticized the organization on social media, the agency recalls. AP.

Although ridiculed, Hollywood had come to accept the Golden Globes as a legitimate and useful stop in a competitive awards season. And for audiences around the world, it was a reasonably lively night, with glamorous fashion and big stars.

What will the 2022 Golden Globes be like?

The HFPA promised reforms during the 78th edition of the awards last year, but its long-time broadcast partner, the NBC, announced in May that would not broadcast the Globes in 2022 because “a change of this magnitude requires time and work.”

The station usually pays about $ 60 million for the broadcast rights of the awards gala, one of the most watched after the Oscar and the Grammy.

After the NBC hit, it was anticipated that the HFPA would simply not award awards this year. Hollywood studios and publicists also largely chose not to commit to the group as in previous years, with some declining to submit films for consideration for a nomination. When the nominees were announced last month, few publicly celebrated.

Therefore, this Sunday one of the largest festivals in Hollywood has been reduced to little more than a feed of Twitter.

Members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group’s philanthropic grants will gather at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90 minute private event starting at 6 in the evening from The Angels (0200 GMT).

The Winners’ names will be revealed in real time on social media and the organization’s website.

The press association claims that in the months since its 2021 show it has been revamped. The group has added a director of diversity; reviewed its board of directors; added 21 new members, including six black journalists; joined the NAACP in a five-year partnership; and updated its code of conduct.

