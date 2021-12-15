12/15/2021 at 5:35 PM CET

Arnau montserrat

Traveling to Vigo has not been a sign of victory since the beginning of the 21st century. Espanyol has only managed to win at Balaídos on one occasion. It was in 2007, with goals from Luís García and Pandiani. The numbers of the blue and white team this season at home do not exactly invite to improve the record. However, the celestial fiefdom, this year, is not exactly a fort. Eduardo Coudet’s team has only added five points out of 27 possible. Very poor numbers. Their only victory was against Granada and the two draws against Villarreal and Barça, when they drew 0-3 against.

Thus, Espanyol have the opportunity to break their losing streak at home. Vicente Moreno’s team has not yet managed to win away from the RCDE Stadium. The last time they joined out was on October 23 at the Martínez Valero, in the tie to two against Elche.

The record against Celta

Espanyol has played against Celta as a visitor up to 51 times in a league match. The balance is lousy. 29 losses, 12 draws and only 10 wins. In Second they have been measured on one occasion and the victory was for Celta and in the cup competition, Espanyol has only been able to win one of five.

In more recent history, both are subscribed to the ‘x’. Also counting the home games perica, the last five games have ended in a draw and the last four in Balaídos as well. A result that would not leave either team happy tomorrow from 9:00 p.m. To the nougat, with a triumph.

Kevin and Galhardo, two more casualties

Celta de Vigo will appear at the game with significant casualties. Key pieces for the ‘Chacho’ Coudet scheme. To those already known by Solari and Hugo Mallo, Kevin Vázquez and Thiago Galhardo join. Both were injured in the Copa del Rey match against Andorra and both suffer from hamstrings. The extent of the injury is not known but the medical report given by Celta in the networks rules out his presence tomorrow in Balaídos. The one who does seem to be arriving is Iago Aspas. The forward suffered in the match against Valencia a muscle elongation in the right adductor muscle from which he seems to have recovered. It will be the great trick of a Celtic who needs to add three by three like eating. They are four points from the descent.