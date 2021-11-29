11/29/2021 at 06:10 CET

.

The Western Conference has an owner right now called Stephen Curry, who this Sunday stormed the Los Angeles Clippers court (90-105) to consolidate the Golden State Warriors as the team with the best balance in the NBA (18-2).

Curry achieved 33 points (7 of 13 in triples), 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 6 steals, and knocked out the Clippers with a fabulous second half in which he made it clear why he is one of the brightest shooters in league history.

The Warriors had a difficult outing in the West against the always leathery Clippers, but they managed a convoluted game with solidity, patience and Curry’s flashes of genius. Otto Porter Jr. (18 points and 10 rebounds) and Jordan Poole (17 points) also stood out in Steve Kerr’s team.

On the part of the Clippers (11-9), Paul George (30 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists) was the undisputed benchmark in a meeting in which they missed Reggie Jackson (0 points with 0 of 5 shooting). The Angelenos lost 24 balls and only made 9 of their 28 attempts of three.

The Spanish Serge Ibaka added 2 points and 3 rebounds in 9 minutes for the Clippers while Mexican Juan Toscano-Anderson contributed 4 points and 2 assists for the Warriors in 22 minutes.

Despite the absences of the injured Kawhi Leonard and Klay Thompson, the game was lived with the energy of the big days, at an unusual time for the NBA Sundays (at noon so that they can be seen in Europe without staying up late), on Sunday of the Thanksgiving bridge and with a great presence of Warriors fans to enjoy in Los Angeles this Californian derby.