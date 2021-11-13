Life can be wonderful when a legendary team rises from the ashes and stuns the world once again after two years of apparent demolition. Golden state warriors is challenging NBA history with astonishing performance in a season in which very few people expected they could aspire to more than just making the playoffs. Winning 11 of the first 12 games of the season is a success only comparable to those they registered in their best years, and the feelings of power they convey make the entire league tremble at the possibility that a new episode of the victorious dynasty is emerging. None of that would be possible without a Stephen Curry which is blowing up any forecast.

Collective successes of Golden State Warriors

The team is a perfect gear that maintains a powerful balance between defense and attack, and in which all players assume their role and perform it effectively. Proof of this is that the only game they lost was in overtime, that is, they always compete, and that they lead the NBA statistics at the collective level. They are the best in defensive rating, points per game, assists per game, steals per game and triples per game. And all this without Klay Thompson, who when he joins the team could raise the bar even more.

Magisterial moves in management during the summer

The Warriors have not only founded their legend in recent decades thanks to the quality of their players, but also to the good work from the offices. This summer they have done it again, regardless of all the players who had registered a +/- negative in the past campaign. His bet on a scorer like Jordan Poole and the fact of mixing veterans like Iguodala with young values ​​like Kuminga is an ideal result.

Every single Warriors player with a negative +/- last season is either no longer on the team or currently not playing. -189 – Oubre -183 – Wiseman -113 – Paschall -76 – Mannion -32 – Smailagic -25 – Chriss -10 – Wanamaker -3 – Bell The Warriors are 11-1 this season. pic.twitter.com/ecd2lALSwM – StatMuse (@statmuse) November 13, 2021

Stephen Curry at an undisputed MVP level

The Warriors point guard is defying logic with a stellar performance, as evidenced by the +165 that the team registers with him on the court, 40 more than the second classified on this list. As if this were not enough, his success from the triple is still spectacular, having already added in his entire career a whopping 36 games scoring 9 triples or more, with Harden and Lillard the next with only 9. This leads him to surpass Ray Allen as the third man with the most triples in league history, with 585.