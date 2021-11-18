Do not miss this November 18 the game number 14 of the regular series of the Golden state warriors before the set of Cleveland Cavaliers on the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-50) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

NBA odds

Active Warriors List:

Damion Lee, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, James Wiseman, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala, Moses Moody, Nemanja Bjelica, Jonathan Kuminga, Chris Chiozza, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Kevon looney

Warriors injured players:

Klay Thompson (Away – Achilles right): Thompson is expected to return to practice within a month, according to .’s Shams Charania.

James Wiseman (Off Knee): The Warriors announced that Wiseman has been cleared to participate in full team practices, but a schedule for his return to game action has not been determined.

Stephen Curry (Day to Day – Hip): Curry is available for Thursday’s game (November 18) against Cleveland.

Andre Iguodala (Away – Half-time): Iguodala will be out for Thursday’s game (Nov. 18) against Cleveland.

Cavaliers active roster:

Denzel Valentine, Lamar Stevens, Kevin Pangos, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love, Collin Sexton, Dylan Windler, Ed Davis, Ricky Rubio, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Cedi Osman

Cavaliers injured players:

Lamar Stevens (Away – Ankle): Stevens is out for Thursday’s game (Nov. 18) against Golden State.

Lauri Markkanen (Away – Health and Safety Protocols): Markkanen is out for Thursday’s game (Nov. 18) against Golden State.

Collin Sexton (Off Knee): Sexton suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to have a prolonged absence, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jarrett Allen (Out – Ill): Allen is out for Thursday’s game (Nov. 18) against Golden State.

Evan Mobley (Away – Elbow): The Cavs announced that Mobley will miss the next 2-4 weeks with a sprained right elbow.

Schedules:

8:30 PM Dominican Republic Time.

7:30 PM United States Time.

6:30 PM Mexico time.