Do not miss this November 24 the game number 18 of the regular series of the Golden state warriors before the set of Philadelphia 76ers on the NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers (49-23) face the Golden State Warriors (39-33) at the Chase Center.

NBA odds

Active 76ers roster:

Seth Curry, Aaron Henry, Ben Simmons, Isaiah Joe, Andre Drummond, Danny Green, Shake Milton, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Jaden Springer, Joel Embiid, Paul Reed, Grant Riller, Furkan Korkmaz, Charles Bassey, Georges Niang

76ers Injured Players:

Seth Curry (Day-to-Day – Back): The 76ers have listed Curry as QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday’s game (Nov. 24) against the Warriors.

Ben Simmons (Away – Back): Simmons is not expected to play for an indeterminate period of time, according to .’s Shams Charania.

Danny Green (Day-to-Day – Hamstrings): The 76ers have listed Green as QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday’s game (Nov. 24) against the Warriors.

Tobias Harris (Day-to-Day – Hip): The 76ers have listed Harris as QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday’s game (Nov. 24) against the Warriors.

Joel Embiid (Away – Health and Safety Protocols): The 76ers have listed Embiid as OUT for Wednesday’s game (Nov. 24) against the Warriors.

Active Warriors List:

Damion Lee, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, James Wiseman, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala, Moses Moody, Nemanja Bjelica, Jonathan Kuminga, Chris Chiozza, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Kevon looney

Warriors injured players:

Klay Thompson (Away – Achilles Right): Thompson has been cleared to be a full participant in all Warriors practices, according to .’s Shams Charania.

James Wiseman (Off Knee): The Warriors announced that Wiseman has been cleared to participate in full team practices, but a schedule for his return to game action has not been determined.

Andre Iguodala (Away – Knee): The Warriors have listed Iguodala as OUT for Wednesday’s game (Nov. 24) against the 76ers.

Schedules:

11:00 PM Dominican Republic time.

10:00 PM United States Time.

9:00 PM Mexico Time.