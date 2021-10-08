(CNN) – Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle died after a long battle with cancer, leaving a final message shared by his wife: “Thank you for your support, it meant everything to me.”

The 36-year-old father of two girls, Lyle “passed away peacefully” this Wednesday night after spending time with his family, who announced last week that he had stopped receiving treatment for the golfer’s acute myeloid leukemia.

Initially, Lyle was diagnosed with cancer as a teenager, in 1999, but the bad reappearance twice, the last one last year. The family remains with his wife Briony and their daughters Lusi (6 years old) and Jemma (2).

“It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us,” Lyle’s wife said in a statement issued by Golf Australia. “He passed away peacefully at 8:20 pm last night, after spending his last week in Torquay with his family and close friends.

“He asked me to give you a simple message: ‘Thank you for your support, it meant a lot to me. My time was short, but if I helped people to think and act on behalf of those families suffering from cancer, it was not wasted time.” .

Lyle beat his cancer for the second time in 2013 to return to playing professionally in Australia and on the PGA Tour.

It peaked at 142nd in the world and won twice on the second-tier tour of the United States.

Golf Australia described Lyle as “an epic fighter with an unusual twist”, highlighting the work he did for a cancer charity and his outgoing nature. “All the time he showed not only good golf, but also love and messages of hope and inspiration to thousands around the world who admired his great acts,” he detailed.

It is through a river of tears I say goodbye to my friend Jarrod Lyle. A wonderful father, friend and golfer. Quick with a joke, didn’t mind a beer, and just a pure joy to be around every day. Miss you mate. RIP – Greg Chalmers (@GregChalmersPGA) August 8, 2018

Greg Chalmers, another Australian golfer, was one of the first to react to the sad news:

“It is with a river of tears that I say goodbye to my friend Jarrod Lyle,” he tweeted. “A wonderful father, friend and golfer.

Jason Day, 2015 US PGA Champion, added: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Jarrod Lyle. Jarrod will always be an inspiration to us. Ellie, Dash, Lucy and I send condolences to Briony, Lusi and Jemma. Rest, mate. We will miss you. “

The world’s number one Dustin Johnson tweeted: “Thoughts are with the Lyle family during this difficult time. Rest in peace Jarrod.”

Runner-up Justin Thomas tweeted: “We lost a very good one today. RIP, Jarrod. We will all be thinking about him and his family this week.”

Former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy paid tribute to Lyle. “The courage shown in their battle is an inspiration to all of us,” he tweeted. “He made the world a better place.”

We are very sad to hear of Jarrod Lyle’s passing. He fought a good fight and will be forever remembered for his courage, strength, perseverance and the light he brought to all of our lives. The world lost a good man. RIP Jarrod. – Ernie, Liezl, Samantha and Ben – Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) August 8, 2018

South African Ernie Els, four-time main champion, tweeted: “We are so saddened to hear Jarrod Lyle’s passing. He fought a great battle and will be forever remembered for his courage, strength, perseverance and the light he brought to all of our lives. “.

Thoughts are with the Lyle family during this difficult time. Rest In Peace Jarrod. – Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) August 9, 2018

In her statement, Lyle’s wife, Briony, said: “Lusi, Jemma and I are full of pain and now we must face our lives without the best husband and father we could have wished for.”